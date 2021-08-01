Lorin Robinson: There are still heroes; you just have to know where to look

“Those who say that we’re in a time when there are no heroes just don’t know where to look.”
That's from Ronald Reagan. The “Great Communicator” did have some good script writers.
“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
“America is a shining city on a hill.”
“It’s been said that politics is the second oldest profession. I have learned that it bears a striking resemblance to the first.”
Who is a hero? A good definition is harder to come by than you might think.
“A hero is an ordinary person who does something extraordinary.” Sounds good. But it could include people like Derek Chauvin.
“A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities.” That’s a little better.
And where does one look for heroes today? There are certainly not many among those who practice the second oldest profession.
Most Americans would classify Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Marjory Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Govs. DiSantis, Abbott and Kemp and all the rest of Trump’s lickspittle legion as anti-heroes — as antagonists — in the struggle to preserve our democracy, that “shining city on a hill.”
But, as Reagan suggested, heroes are out there.
Let’s start with Paxton Smith, the 2021 valedictorian of her Dallas high school. She had the courage to throw away her prepared and pre-approved speech to stand before her peers, parents and school officials and speak passionately about women’s reproductive rights.
Her remarks came less than two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed new restrictions into law that ban abortion as soon as early as six weeks.
“I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights. A war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters.”
And then there’s Darnella Frazier, the teenager who whipped out her cell phone and recorded the murder of George Floyd last year. She preserved the nine minutes and 23 seconds of that horror despite verbal harassment from the killer and his cohorts.
She was honored recently with a Pulitzer citation for her video, which “spurred protests against police brutality around the world.” She received a $15,000 award.
And you may remember Georgia Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon, who had the temerity recently to knock on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s door as he signed a voter suppression bill into law in a closed-door ceremony.
Cannon, who is Black, was handcuffed by state police after she tried to enter Kemp’s office, arguing for transparency for the bill signing. What she and news viewers saw were about a dozen old white men — looking very pleased with themselves — gathered around Kemp’s desk.
She was forcibly removed while repeatedly identifying herself as a legislator and charged with preventing or disrupting an official meeting. She was released on a $6,000 signature bond.
Have you heard of Marc Elias, an attorney specializing in election law, voting rights and redistricting? Most recently, on behalf of the Democratic National Committee, he oversaw the state-by-state response to lawsuits contesting 2020 election results filed by Trump’s “gang that couldn’t sue straight.” The score: Trump 0, Truth 60.
In 2020, he founded Democracy Docket, an organization focused on voting rights and election litigation. Elias filed suits questioning the constitutionality of new voter suppression laws passed to date by 14 states — the day after each became law.
Groups of people, obviously, can also be heroic. Witness, for example, Texas state Democratic legislators who exiled themselves from the state as a group, robbing Republicans of the quorum necessary to pass their voter suppression bill. Leaving jobs and families behind, the more than 50 legislators are working the halls of Congress to drum up support for the For the People Act.
Or the more than 3,600 health care workers who died through this April during the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to save as many of us as possible.
And the 140 Capitol Police officers who were injured or killed when overwhelmed by blood-thirsty insurrectionists — but who still managed to protect the vice president, legislators, staff and the certification of election results.
The heroes are there. As Reagan said, you just need to look.
Lorin Robinson is a writer and former chair of the Journalism Department at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
