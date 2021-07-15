Lorin Robinson: Billionaires, billboards and the final frontier

Despite the Soviets’ early lead, putting U.S. feet on the moon in 1969 pretty well brought an end to the early space race.
But fast forward 50 years and the nature of the race has changed dramatically. The direction today is toward commercialization of space by wealthy entrepreneurs.
Donald Trump had an affinity for “rocket-loving rich guys.”
“Rich guys seem to like rockets,” he said. “So all those rich guys that are dying for our real estate to launch their rockets, we won’t charge you too much. … I am instructing my administration to embrace the budding commercial space industry.”
These rich rocket guys include:
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, world’s richest man ($198 billion), and founder of Blue Origins; Elon Musk, second richest ($167 billion), founder of Tesla and SpaceX; and Sir Richard Branson (a pauper at $6 billion), founder of Virgin Galactic and some 400 other enterprises.
And the race between these rich guys is heating up.
Branson joined the crew of his Unity spaceplane for a suborbital flight Sunday. The vehicle was launched from his Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.
Branson has been promising commercial flights and claims to have 700 people — including Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga — signed up for the $250,000 flight that guarantees several minutes of weightlessness.
On July 20, Bezos will be aboard the first manned flight of his reusable New Shepard rocket.
Beso’s snarky comment to Branson: "We wish him a great and safe flight, but they're not flying above the Kármán line, and it's a very different experience."
NASA considers the edge of space as 50 miles. Others cite the Kármán line (60 miles) as the border. Branson’s flights to date have not exceeded 60 miles.
Elon Musk has already done his publicity stunt, boosting his “personal” red Tesla roadster into an elliptical orbit beyond Mars. The flight in 2018 marked the debut of his Falcon Heavy booster.
Another use of Musk’s payloads is depositing cremains in low-earth orbit. The cost: $2,490. Among notables to date is astronaut Gordon Cooper. This confirms the orbit’s new role: a graveyard for about 20,000 defunct satellites and, now, the dearly departed.
But most controversial is Musk’s Starlink satellite venture — using mega-constellations of satellites ostensibly to bring high-speed Internet to underserved areas. The cost: $499 up front and $99 per month. One can imagine African Bushmen and Bangladeshi rice farmers lining up for service.
So far the company has launched 1,325 satellites. The FAA has authorized 12,000 more.
Musk has also riled up the astronomical community because the satellites are starting to wreak havoc with heavenly observations.
Another concern: the real possibility that we will soon see celestial billboards.
PepsiCo announced in 2019 that it was developing a low-earth orbit “billboard” for its energy drink Adrenaline Rush. The public outcry forced Pepsi to scuttle its plans “at this time.” But celestial billboard technology exists.
Which brings us to the question: Who’s in control here?
When it became apparent the U.S. would land on the moon, the UN generated the “Outer Space Treaty,” providing a framework for international space law including the following principle: “States shall be responsible for national space activities whether carried out by governmental or non-governmental entities.”
That role is supposed to be played in the U.S. by the FAA. But it issues commercial space transportation licenses when a launch “will not jeopardize the public health and safety, property, U.S. national security or foreign policy interests, or international obligations of the United States.” No consideration is given to what’s being sent aloft and there is no meaningful mechanism for public input.
Why isn’t NASA in charge? Taxpayers have funded NASA to the tune of $650 billion since it was founded in 1958, funds used to build its extensive infrastructure, develop spaceflight technologies and fund an incredible array of space missions. This work was implemented by its astronauts, 17 of whom died in the line of duty.
Why should a bunch of Johnny-come-lately “rocket-loving rich guys” be allowed to stand on NASA’s taxpayer-supported shoulders and turn space into a commercial free-for-all?
And are celestial billboards really in the offing?
The rule where technology is concerned: If it can be done, it will.
Lorin Robinson is a writer and former chair of the Journalism Department, University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
