London Evening Standard: Welcome back, Boris — now’s the time to lead

Welcome back, prime minister. You’re needed, and speaking outside Downing Street, you showed why.
Only a prime minister has the authority to lead us out of lockdown: to set the pace, tell us about the choices, and find a path between optimism and cold reality. Boris Johnson did very well: looking revived from the last time we saw him, in the message he recorded shortly after coming out of intensive care. But for anyone hoping that normal life will return soon, his message was bleak.
“I share your impatience,” he said. If the lockdown goes on long, “there will be no economy to speak of.” But he also set out the reasons why it can’t be lifted now.
Infection rates might surge. That would mean restrictions, which would crash the economy still further. All the “effort and sacrifice” so far would be ruined In this, he showed the necessary caution of a wartime leader. But he also revealed how much is missing.
He couldn’t tell us what will happen next because he does not know. He has returned to find the government doesn’t have a plan to get out of this. It needs to find one.
This morning he could just about get away with implying that impatience about the lockdown is the same as impatience to lift it now. But it isn’t. No one sane is calling for the lockdown to stop now.
Everyone sees that it will need to go on, and adapt — including voters, who, as polls show, give the government their strong support.
What people are impatient about is the absence of a way forward from the government in his absence. We don’t know how decisions have been made and we’ve heard different language from different ministers.
Without a leader the government has been leaderless, and now that he is back, that needs to change.
To his credit, Johnson accepted, by implication, that the way this has been managed while he’s been away wasn’t good enough. He promised the “maximum possible transparency,” and that he would work with opposition leaders as well.
He’ll have to show he means it about changing the way things are done. He also promised we would hear a lot more about plans for easing the lockdown in the next few days. He’ll have to make that promise real, too.
On his first morning back, his cupboard was bare. It won’t be possible for much longer for him to say so little about what will come next.
Look, for instance, at the calls from experienced voices in his own party in our comment section today: from the former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine and former Cabinet minister David Gauke.
They know how government works, and they aren’t trying to risk public safety. But they know, too, that the way to get through this is to be clear about the next steps.
That’s why today the Evening Standard has begun to look ahead, to report on “London After Lockdown.” The safest way to end it as soon as possible is to discuss the consequences.
One way to do that is to look abroad.
The prime minister spoke of Britain’s “conflict” with coronavirus, but it is of course also the world’s fight, and we can see what is happening in other countries.
Not all are doing better: But even in France, where testing rates have also been too low and death rates high, the president has set out a plan to start reopening schools.
In China, high schools return. In Britain, by contrast, a junior education minister said there was “no plan.” But if it is too soon for a date, then at least we need to know what the process will be when the right time comes.
Will primary school classes return first? Will schools teach smaller classes, for a shorter time each week? What will be done to help pupils facing exams next year, who aren’t studying the courses for them now?
The prime minister can’t settle questions like these himself.
His job is to give the government the leadership that can make it happen. He needs to balance hope and resolve. He talked about the first and second phases of the fight.
He did not quote Winston Churchill, but he surely expected others to do so for him. “Now is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
