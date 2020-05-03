London Evening Standard: Welcome back, Boris — now’s the time to lead

Welcome back, prime minister. You’re needed, and speaking outside Downing Street, you showed why.

Only a prime minister has the authority to lead us out of lockdown: to set the pace, tell us about the choices, and find a path between optimism and cold reality. Boris Johnson did very well: looking revived from the last time we saw him, in the message he recorded shortly after coming out of intensive care. But for anyone hoping that normal life will return soon, his message was bleak.

“I share your impatience,” he said. If the lockdown goes on long, “there will be no economy to speak of.” But he also set out the reasons why it can’t be lifted now.

Infection rates might surge. That would mean restrictions, which would crash the economy still further. All the “effort and sacrifice” so far would be ruined In this, he showed the necessary caution of a wartime leader. But he also revealed how much is missing.

He couldn’t tell us what will happen next because he does not know. He has returned to find the government doesn’t have a plan to get out of this. It needs to find one.