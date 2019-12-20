London Evening Standard: The left keeps losing – it’s not just Corbyn’s fault

Here’s a surprise. Jeremy Corbyn is right about something for the first and last time in his leadership.

He says Labour needs a period of reflection after its election catastrophe. It does.

The party needs to work out why it has lost the past four contests under three different leaders and why the Conservative vote has gone up at the past six elections.

It needs to work out why the Conservative Party has just scored double-digit leads among the poorest families in Britain. It needs to work out why it went backwards with younger voters.

It needs to work out why it was all but wiped out in Scotland, crashed in the North, went nowhere in London and the South and was obliterated in the Midlands.

Defeat last week was not just the short-term fault of Brexit, as the Left claims. Nor did it happen only because the party was led by a graceless and dangerous hard-Left leader, as almost everyone says.

These factors made things worse, but it’s not enough for the party to hope that after Brexit, and with a better leader, it will be heading right back to power. Socialists are struggling to win everywhere.