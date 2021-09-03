Local teams make baseball our national game -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept 3, 1921:
If other metropolitan newspapers follow the lead of the Chicago Tribune, it is quite possible that the days of professional baseball, at least on such a lavish and commercial scale, are numbered.
The Chicago paper recently decided to limit the space given to accounts of professional baseball to something under half of what it formerly occupied, dedicating the room thus vacated to the doings of amateur sports such as tennis, golf, bowling and other athletic recreations participated in by the people, rather than by paid experts.
The Chicago Tribune asserts that ... the essence and object of sport is the physical and moral well-being of the people, and sitting in the grandstand develops no muscle. Additionally, it hints at the recent scandals as demonstration that professionalism in baseball offers no particular moral tonic.
Professional baseball has lived on the publicity freely accorded it by the press, which made national figures of its heroes, and disseminated batting averages in every hamlet and countryside. It has stirred the sand-lot players to emulation. The small boy could find many less worthy heroes to pattern after than Babe Ruth or a Ty Cobb.
Nevertheless, professional baseball is more of a business than a sport, and like every other business it should stand up on its own bottom.
Baseball will always, we believe, remain the great national game. But the elements that make it such are not nearly so much the big professional leagues, operated for profit, as the wide diffusion of baseball skill and knowledge among athletic youths who do not make baseball their business. Probably local teams are doing more to make baseball the leading sport of Madison than are all the major leagues.
The State Journal prefers to see baseball of this sort putting Madison on the map than an entirely professional team in a regular league. ... When we go to see Madison cross bats with Stoughton, we get something for our money that the big league spectator can't get at any price.