Local ministry leaders: We commit to speaking against racism

To our fellow pastors who are African American and to the whole African American community:
We want to express our deep sorrow for the suspicion and double standard we have held toward people of color in this land. We repent for this evil and ask for your forgiveness. We recognize that institutional and systematic racism are prevalent in our land. The tragic events that continue to happen serve as evidence of this reality. We condemn the racist acts that continue to happen today.
We repent of our own racism and fear, both conscious and unconscious. We repent of our reluctance to be agents of healing and reconciliation in our churches, in our region and in our nation.
We resolve to preach, teach and advocate against the sins of racism. We resolve to lead in the way of love, and to seek ways to heal the divisions that separate races and cultures in our region. We resolve to listen to those who have been wounded and dehumanized by racism. We resolve to pray fervently for God’s healing and reconciliation. We resolve to help our churches become more hospitable and welcoming communities to diverse people. And with the help of God, we resolve to be intentional about being agents of transformation in the systematic problems that we see in our community.
As a first step, we are committing to have June 14, the Sunday before the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom, as a day when our churches will use our pulpits to speak about the evil of racism in our land and calling our congregations to love all human beings, all of whom have been created uniquely in the image of God.
May Jesus, our Savior and Good Shepherd, heal your wounds and have mercy on us all.
Pastor Daniel Aguilar – Iglesia Nueva Vida
Pastor Jon Anderson – Collaboration Project
Pastor Scott Anderson – Westminster Presbyterian Church - Madison
Pastor Matt Arndt – Bread of Life Church
Carter Baldwin – Director of Student Ministries, Christ Presbyterian Church
Pastor Pamela Berkowitz – Acts Two42 Ministries
Rev. Elisa Brandt – St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church
Principal Doug Butler – Abundant Life Christian School
Pastor Martha Butzier – Lake Edge Lutheran Church, Madison
Pastor David E. Carlson – Bethany Evangelical Free Church
Pastor Adam Clausen – Life Center
Fr. Scott Cunningham – Christ Church Madison
Pastor Sam Dharam – YWAM Missionary
Pastor Chris Dolson – Blackhawk Church
Pastor Brian Doty – BigBigHouse Ministries
Elder Team – Faith Community Bible Church
Pastor Stephen Feith – Madison Church
Pastor Tom Flaherty – City Church
Pastor Isaac Fleming – Living Water Church
Nic Gibson, Senior Pastor, and the Board of Elders – High Point Church
Rev. Dietrich Gruen
Pastor Phil Haslanger – United Church of Christ
Rev. Miranda Hassett – St. Dunstan’s, Madison
Pastor Heather Hayward – New Life Lutheran Church
Pastor Nathan Hobert – Redeemer City Church
Pastor Mark Hong – Campus Community Church
Rev. Breanna Illéné – Trinity UMC: Madison
Pastor Casey Johnson – Redeemer City Church
Pastor Jeff King – Springs of Hope Fellowship
Rev. Robert Kosky, Pastor – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo, WI
Pastor Jeff Lovell – Ezra Church
Pastor Paul Lundgren – Gateway Community Church
Pastor Jason Mahnke – United Methodist Church
Pastor Marc Maillefer – Door Creek Church
Pastor Brenda Manglos – Journey Church
Pastor Corie Manglos – Journey Church
Justin Markofski – Troy Gardens MC & 24-7 Prayer USA
Pastor Ernesto Martinez – Iglesia Jehová Jireh
Pastor Jon McNary – Heartland Church, Sun Prairie
Pastor Matt Metzger – Blackhawk Church
Pastor David Mngodo – East Wind Ministries
Principal Charles Moore – High Point Christian School and ICS
Rev. Peter J. Morris – Arbor Covenant Church
Pastor Steven Mulkey – Journey Church
Pastor Lisa Nelson – St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Pastor Tom Nuelle – Madison Church of Christ
Pastor Greg Pachacek – City Church
Pastor Bryan Peterson – Ridgeway Church
Pastor Lance Ratze – Metro Believers Church
Pastor Bob Ray – East Madison Baptist Church
Pastor Christina Roberts – Foundry414
Pastor Craig Robertson – New Crossing Church
Pastor Pedro Ruiz Jr. – Iglesia Restauración Y Vida
Pastor Abbie Sawczak – New Culture Church
Pastor Pat Siegler – Zion Faith Community (ELCA)
Pastor Marcio Sierra Jr. – Lighthouse Church
Principal Tiara Sierra – Lighthouse Christian School
Pastor Glenn Smith – Metro Believers Church
Kenton and Marlene Sorenson – Zeteo Community
Pastor Kate Sweet – United Methodist Church
Scott Sterner – Evangelical Free Church of America
Pastor Andy Twiton – Trinity Lutheran Church
Pastor Geovani Villalongo – Iglesia Jehová Rafa
Pastor Rex Wegner
Pastor Rob Warren – Doxa Church
Pastor Ryan Wieland – Youth and Young Adults, Asbury UMC
Pastor Michael Winnowski – Geneva Campus Church
Pastor Harold Zimmick – Asbury Church
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!