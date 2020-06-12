Local ministry leaders: We commit to speaking against racism

Local ministry leaders: We commit to speaking against racism

To our fellow pastors who are African American and to the whole African American community:

We want to express our deep sorrow for the suspicion and double standard we have held toward people of color in this land. We repent for this evil and ask for your forgiveness. We recognize that institutional and systematic racism are prevalent in our land. The tragic events that continue to happen serve as evidence of this reality. We condemn the racist acts that continue to happen today.

We repent of our own racism and fear, both conscious and unconscious. We repent of our reluctance to be agents of healing and reconciliation in our churches, in our region and in our nation.

We resolve to preach, teach and advocate against the sins of racism. We resolve to lead in the way of love, and to seek ways to heal the divisions that separate races and cultures in our region. We resolve to listen to those who have been wounded and dehumanized by racism. We resolve to pray fervently for God’s healing and reconciliation. We resolve to help our churches become more hospitable and welcoming communities to diverse people. And with the help of God, we resolve to be intentional about being agents of transformation in the systematic problems that we see in our community.

As a first step, we are committing to have June 14, the Sunday before the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom, as a day when our churches will use our pulpits to speak about the evil of racism in our land and calling our congregations to love all human beings, all of whom have been created uniquely in the image of God.

May Jesus, our Savior and Good Shepherd, heal your wounds and have mercy on us all.

Pastor Daniel Aguilar – Iglesia Nueva Vida

Pastor Jon Anderson – Collaboration Project

Pastor Scott Anderson – Westminster Presbyterian Church - Madison

Pastor Matt Arndt – Bread of Life Church

Carter Baldwin – Director of Student Ministries, Christ Presbyterian Church

Pastor Pamela Berkowitz – Acts Two42 Ministries

Rev. Elisa Brandt – St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church

Principal Doug Butler – Abundant Life Christian School

Pastor Martha Butzier – Lake Edge Lutheran Church, Madison

Pastor David E. Carlson – Bethany Evangelical Free Church

Pastor Adam Clausen – Life Center

Fr. Scott Cunningham – Christ Church Madison

Pastor Sam Dharam – YWAM Missionary

Pastor Chris Dolson – Blackhawk Church

Pastor Brian Doty – BigBigHouse Ministries

Elder Team – Faith Community Bible Church

Pastor Stephen Feith – Madison Church

Pastor Tom Flaherty – City Church

Pastor Isaac Fleming – Living Water Church

Nic Gibson, Senior Pastor, and the Board of Elders – High Point Church

Rev. Dietrich Gruen

Pastor Phil Haslanger – United Church of Christ

Rev. Miranda Hassett – St. Dunstan’s, Madison

Pastor Heather Hayward – New Life Lutheran Church

Pastor Nathan Hobert – Redeemer City Church

Pastor Mark Hong – Campus Community Church

Rev. Breanna Illéné – Trinity UMC: Madison

Pastor Casey Johnson – Redeemer City Church

Pastor Jeff King – Springs of Hope Fellowship

Rev. Robert Kosky, Pastor – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo, WI

Pastor Jeff Lovell – Ezra Church

Pastor Paul Lundgren – Gateway Community Church

Pastor Jason Mahnke – United Methodist Church

Pastor Marc Maillefer – Door Creek Church

Pastor Brenda Manglos – Journey Church

Pastor Corie Manglos – Journey Church

Justin Markofski – Troy Gardens MC & 24-7 Prayer USA

Pastor Ernesto Martinez – Iglesia Jehová Jireh

Pastor Jon McNary – Heartland Church, Sun Prairie

Pastor Matt Metzger – Blackhawk Church

Pastor David Mngodo – East Wind Ministries

Principal Charles Moore – High Point Christian School and ICS

Rev. Peter J. Morris – Arbor Covenant Church

Pastor Steven Mulkey – Journey Church

Pastor Lisa Nelson – St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Pastor Tom Nuelle – Madison Church of Christ

Pastor Greg Pachacek – City Church

Pastor Bryan Peterson – Ridgeway Church

Pastor Lance Ratze – Metro Believers Church

Pastor Bob Ray – East Madison Baptist Church

Pastor Christina Roberts – Foundry414

Pastor Craig Robertson – New Crossing Church

Pastor Pedro Ruiz Jr. – Iglesia Restauración Y Vida

Pastor Abbie Sawczak – New Culture Church

Pastor Pat Siegler – Zion Faith Community (ELCA)

Pastor Marcio Sierra Jr. – Lighthouse Church

Principal Tiara Sierra – Lighthouse Christian School

Pastor Glenn Smith – Metro Believers Church

Kenton and Marlene Sorenson – Zeteo Community

Pastor Kate Sweet – United Methodist Church

Scott Sterner – Evangelical Free Church of America

Pastor Andy Twiton – Trinity Lutheran Church

Pastor Geovani Villalongo – Iglesia Jehová Rafa

Pastor Rex Wegner

Pastor Rob Warren – Doxa Church

Pastor Ryan Wieland – Youth and Young Adults, Asbury UMC

Pastor Michael Winnowski – Geneva Campus Church

Pastor Harold Zimmick – Asbury Church

