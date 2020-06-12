Local ministry leaders: We commit to speaking against racism

To our fellow pastors who are African American and to the whole African American community:

We want to express our deep sorrow for the suspicion and double standard we have held toward people of color in this land. We repent for this evil and ask for your forgiveness. We recognize that institutional and systematic racism are prevalent in our land. The tragic events that continue to happen serve as evidence of this reality. We condemn the racist acts that continue to happen today.

We repent of our own racism and fear, both conscious and unconscious. We repent of our reluctance to be agents of healing and reconciliation in our churches, in our region and in our nation.

We resolve to preach, teach and advocate against the sins of racism. We resolve to lead in the way of love, and to seek ways to heal the divisions that separate races and cultures in our region. We resolve to listen to those who have been wounded and dehumanized by racism. We resolve to pray fervently for God’s healing and reconciliation. We resolve to help our churches become more hospitable and welcoming communities to diverse people. And with the help of God, we resolve to be intentional about being agents of transformation in the systematic problems that we see in our community.