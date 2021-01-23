Liz Stroud: Joy and hope as Joe Biden is sworn in

VERONA — Four years ago, I wrote a column for the State Journal shortly after the 2016 presidential election. I said that, though many of us may not have been happy with the results, we should at least give the incoming president a chance. We shouldn’t assume he’ll fail before he even begins.
Despite how things ultimately played out, I stand by that sentiment: We have to make room for hope.
This election, my preferred candidate won. I felt all the things at least half the country did: relief, hope, joy, expectation and a sense of “let’s get down to work.” I cleared my calendar in advance of Inauguration Day, expecting to keep news coverage on in the background, and to feel tremendous relief after the peaceful transfer of power.
What I did not expect was the tidal wave of emotion.
No one could describe it better than Amanda Gorman, the young Los Angeles poet who spoke at the inauguration. Her message should be echoed, repeated, replayed and reshared.
But this is what I saw: I sat by my television, unable to look away as I saw a nation be seen. I saw a man standing on the inauguration platform focused not on himself, but on his constituents. I saw a man take office who wants to open doors to a new generation. I saw the first woman be recognized as equal to a man as she raised her hand and took an oath. I saw smiles in the crowd. I heard laughter in the Capitol. I saw fashionable coats and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander’s woodchopper’s mittens. I saw graciousness, familiarity and rawness. I saw humanity.
And most of all, I saw joy. Pride. Unity. As the video montages played of people in every state and territory expressing their love of country — as the UPS driver and the lemonade seller and the color guard organizer introduced celebrities and leaders — I saw a massive, collective exhale. I saw that intangible and glorious thing: true patriotism and pride in our country. It raised its glistening head and blinked in the dawning light. America isn’t the few at the top. It is the many at the base. It’s you. It’s me. It’s us.
That’s what I saw at the inauguration. I saw a return to who we are. And I think it had less to do with precisely who we placed in office and more to do with our great relief that democracy, described by some as fragile, also is paradoxically indestructible. Why? Because it is fueled by hope.
Stroud lives in Verona.