Liz Stroud: Joy and hope as Joe Biden is sworn in

VERONA — Four years ago, I wrote a column for the State Journal shortly after the 2016 presidential election. I said that, though many of us may not have been happy with the results, we should at least give the incoming president a chance. We shouldn’t assume he’ll fail before he even begins.

Despite how things ultimately played out, I stand by that sentiment: We have to make room for hope.

This election, my preferred candidate won. I felt all the things at least half the country did: relief, hope, joy, expectation and a sense of “let’s get down to work.” I cleared my calendar in advance of Inauguration Day, expecting to keep news coverage on in the background, and to feel tremendous relief after the peaceful transfer of power.

What I did not expect was the tidal wave of emotion.

No one could describe it better than Amanda Gorman, the young Los Angeles poet who spoke at the inauguration. Her message should be echoed, repeated, replayed and reshared.