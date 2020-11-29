Liz Fentress: We need a superhero to fight climate change

BAYFIELD — I remember Smokey Bear’s visits to Ashland’s Wilmarth School in the 1960s. We’d gather in the new gym, and Smokey would lumber in and tell his story. When I recently saw a Smokey sign in the Chequamegon National Forest, it brought a smile to my face — like seeing an old friend.
I think Smokey has survived all these years because his message is timeless and asks something specific: “Only you can prevent forest fires.” He’s like a superhero for the woods.
We need a 21st century companion for Smokey — a superhero for climate change. Like Smokey, our superhero should be easily recognizable and deliver a timeless message — maybe some kind of cool, animated figure who could go viral on Instagram or TikTok. Climate change is a global issue, and our superhero could show up on screens from Wisconsin to India to the North Pole.
Like Smokey, our superhero should be a friend to all — and able to work with all kinds of people. Because to meet climate change challenges, we’re going to need the energy industry, car manufacturers, scientists, farmers, educators, faith leaders, world leaders, and parents and their children, to name just a few. And possibly an animator.
Our superhero’s message has to be positive. A couple of years ago I helped a group of students write a play about climate change. After several false starts, we came up with a theme: We’re all part of the climate change problem, so we must all be part of the solution. With a few tweaks, it’s pretty close to Smokey’s message: “Only we can solve climate change.”
Finally, what’s our superhero’s name? Pete the Polar Bear? Carla the Carbon-eater? Future Woman? Captain Earth? Smokey doesn’t have a magic wand to prevent forest fires. He admonishes us to take care of the woods. Our climate change superhero won’t have a magic wand, either. It’s up to us to solve climate change. I think our superhero’s name has to be Captain Us.
Because only we can solve climate change. How? We need to educate ourselves. I recommend David Attenborough’s “A Life on Our Planet” on Netflix, the story of Attenborough’s love for all life on Earth, and his urgent plea for action. The film documents the increase in atmospheric carbon during our lifetime — and its devastating effect on the planet.
What’s next? To reduce the carbon emissions, the nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby recommends a revenue-neutral, carbon fee and dividend legislation. A steadily rising fee is put on fossil fuels, and then the proceeds are delivered back equally to citizens to help offset the increased cost of carbon-based goods. The smaller you make your carbon footprint, the better you come out financially. Most low- to moderate-income households will come out ahead.
You can help to secure this legislation by joining the Citizens’ Climate Lobby at www.citizensclimatelobby.org and clicking on JOIN CCL. (It’s free.)
Xcel Energy plans to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, and by 100% by 2050. Go to www.xcelenergy.com and click on “Programs and Rebates” to choose from several options for clean energy for your home or business.
Focus on Energy is an organization whose mission is “to empower the people and businesses of Wisconsin to make smart energy decisions with enduring economic benefits.“ Visit www.focusonenergy.com to learn how to make your home or business more efficient. Sign up to receive one of six different energy-saving packs for free.
Captain Us! As climate change superheroes, it might seem like we can only do small things, but they add up. Let’s work to keep 1,000-year storms from washing out Highway 2, and to keep algae from blooming in Chequamegon Bay. Let’s work so we can “Book Across the Bay” and ski the Birkie. Let’s all be superheroes.
Fentress, of Bayfield, is a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Chequamegon Chapter.
