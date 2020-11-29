Liz Fentress: We need a superhero to fight climate change

BAYFIELD — I remember Smokey Bear’s visits to Ashland’s Wilmarth School in the 1960s. We’d gather in the new gym, and Smokey would lumber in and tell his story. When I recently saw a Smokey sign in the Chequamegon National Forest, it brought a smile to my face — like seeing an old friend.

I think Smokey has survived all these years because his message is timeless and asks something specific: “Only you can prevent forest fires.” He’s like a superhero for the woods.

We need a 21st century companion for Smokey — a superhero for climate change. Like Smokey, our superhero should be easily recognizable and deliver a timeless message — maybe some kind of cool, animated figure who could go viral on Instagram or TikTok. Climate change is a global issue, and our superhero could show up on screens from Wisconsin to India to the North Pole.

Like Smokey, our superhero should be a friend to all — and able to work with all kinds of people. Because to meet climate change challenges, we’re going to need the energy industry, car manufacturers, scientists, farmers, educators, faith leaders, world leaders, and parents and their children, to name just a few. And possibly an animator.