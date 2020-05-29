Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: When the lights go back on

As we gradually emerge from our collective quarantine, blinking our eyes against the brightness of the sun, my mind keeps returning to one of my favorite children’s books, "Blackout" by John Rocco. The book opens with the picture of a floppy-haired boy moving from room to room, board game in hand, hoping to entice his family members into playing a round. But everyone is too busy. Just as the boy resigns himself to video games, the lights go out. All of them.

Then, something magical happens. The stove where dad is stirring sauce grows cold, mom’s computer screen goes blank — even the sister is left speechless. The family climbs the stairs to discover an entire city dancing on their rooftops under the now-brilliant stars. And down in the street, an impromptu block party has erupted, filled with free melting ice cream and guitar serenades.

My kids have always loved this book. It illuminates the kind of intimate family time they crave, but the magic ingredient is that we are all in this together. Tornado warnings were my kids’ version of the blackout: at the sound of the siren, they would scurry around the house gathering lanterns and candles, blankets and games. We would feast on crackers and cheese on the basement floor and listen to the radio, all snuggled under my grandmother’s quilt. When we were cleared to go upstairs, none of us wanted to go.

