Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: Toeing the jagged line

The news was still a tiny speck of dust glinting in the sun, not yet settled into my awareness. In truth, it wasn't even news yet — just rumors and conjecture. It was December, and after nearly a semester of online learning, I'd heard murmurings that the Madison Metropolitan School District might be returning to onsite instruction. I let the idea hang in the air as a hypothetical, not allowing thrill or dread to claim it.
I wasn't sure how I felt about a return to in-person school in the middle of the pandemic's stormy second wave, but the mere idea of change, of something happening, excited me. Against my better judgment — which, along with my pre-pandemic parental filter seemed to be disintegrating — I blurted out the fledgling news to my children.
No sooner had the words left my mouth than my middle child sprang into action. "Mom!" he chided me with the superior tone endemic to teenagers, "You're going to let us go to school, but not to a friend's house?" He was giddy with indignation.
I sat there with my mouth open, not sure which of the accusations to tackle first. I hadn’t decided whether or not I would send them to school, let alone figured out how that decision would impact the slew of other pandemic-related choices I made each day. And yet here I was, being judged for my hypocrisy before I had even lifted a finger.
Teenagers live to prove their parents wrong. I get it. This pandemic has given my kids ample opportunity to point out my shortcomings. In the before-times, I was a wise and consistent mother (at least that's how I remember it). There were difficult decisions, sure, but they were the usual ones of this generation. Should I monitor my son's phone? (Yes.) Should I let him ride with a brand-new driver? (No.) When my teenagers have friends over in the basement, should I make an occasional appearance to "grab something from the freezer"? (Yes, and yes!) Pandemic-related decisions are tougher, because they're tiny and huge at the same time — and relentless.
In the beginning, we weren't going anywhere or doing anything. But now, after almost a year of "staying at home," I am gradually allowing my children more chances to interact with their peers, which means more decisions and, apparently, more opportunities to disappoint them. For example, we're encouraging our kids to ski with friends this winter: I'd rather have them on the slopes than on their screens. While skiing feels relatively safe, getting to the hill is a different story. Last week, my 16-year-old wanted to catch a ride with his two buddies. They would be masked, of course. But after considering the conditions — a small car, three teenagers, a 30-minute drive — I said no. I drove my son both ways, much to his chagrin. Days later, my younger son asked if we could give his friend a ride to the same hill. My first thought was no, we don't carpool. But, after much deliberation, I agreed: a big SUV, two kids spread out, windows open, adult in charge.
My first-born spotted the apparent contradiction right away, like a shark smelling blood. "Seriously?" he reeled. "That's so not fair! How is this different from me riding with my friends?" But it was different. Not only in the level of risk it entailed, but also in the degree of benefit it conferred: My oldest got to ski with his friends regardless of how he arrived at the slopes. The joy of a shared ride did not outweigh the risk of carpooling. For my younger son, carpooling meant the difference between skiing with a friend and skiing alone. In exchange for a smaller risk that I could monitor, we got a relatively big payoff.
Of course, my kids don't see all these micro-calculations. All they see is unfairness and glaring inconsistencies. When the scales tip in their favor, they don't question my reasoning. But when things don't go their way, they cry hypocrisy.
I've explained to my children that in this pandemic, I can either say "no" to everything, or I can perform a cost-benefit analysis on each scenario. They might not like the outcome. It's an exhausting and painful exercise which invariably leaves me plagued by doubt. My one-time firm footing in parenting has given way to a series of tentative steps that all too easily devolve into backtracking. I worry that I'm losing credibility, confusing my kids. They clearly can’t count on me to be the predictable voice of reason I used to be. As if my own confusion weren't enough, every parent around me is performing the same cost-benefit analysis and coming up with different answers.
My feelings about school reopening are no less chaotic than my decision-making: When MMSD announced they would begin the third quarter online, I was disappointed. My kids need this, I thought. But I'll admit, I was also relieved. Because I don't want to have to decide right now — not just about whether or not to send them back to school, but whether to allow the dozens of other activities that going back to school introduces. If my kids are in class with their friends, does that mean they can gather together in homes? Or ride together in cars? Or play on sports teams?
Crossing the threshold of in-person school will usher in a tidal wave of new questions, even as we struggle to answer the basic question of what is essential. As parents and guardians, we must be prepared for the onslaught, lest we drown in the very process that's meant to carry our children back to normalcy.
I don't know all the answers — as my kids are quick to point out — and I know that whatever I decide won't always make sense to them. Where they see jagged boundaries, I see nuance and careful calculation. Where they see overprotectiveness riddled with holes, I see an evolved sense of restraint — at times holding me back behind the line, and at others, staying my hand from drawing the line in the first place. The shape of our lives that emerges over this long year won't be perfect, but it will be intentional. At least that's one thing my kids can count on.
My children will continue to hound me with false equivalencies: if this, why not that? And I will continue to answer them the best I can. In order to do this, we need to NOT do that. Because some benefits are simply greater than others.
Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano, Ph.D., is a linguist, writer and Italian instructor at UW Continuing Studies.
