Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: The length of the course

Coronavirus time is not linear. It expands and contracts and skitters away from us. And despite the apparent abundance of it, time in the era of the coronavirus refuses to be pinned down. These days, our family calendar is no longer divided into 30-minute blocks of sports practices, music lessons and work meetings, whose color-coded edges overlap and threaten to topple the Jenga tower of our lives. Now, we simply have a day: the glorious, wide-open day I have yearned for since the moment my kids started school and became involved in organized activities. The perfect day is right in front of us, and yet, it somehow eludes me. I try to capture it like a firefly in June, but just when I think I’ve got it, it flickers and flits out of my hands.
Where does the time go? The minutes dribble away in Zoom logins, meal prep and grocery delivery wipe-downs — not to mention compulsive news-checking, phone-scrolling and refrigerator gazing. There are lovely moments that bloom inside this time-warp, too, like games of four-square with my kids, FaceTime calls with my parents, and an extra bit of sleep in the morning. But put together, these moments don’t add up to a day. I am home every evening at 5 p.m. (and at 3 p.m. and noon), my neglected minivan sulking in the driveway. And yet dinner is not on the table until 9 p.m. and we have collectively adopted the midnight bedtime of our high schooler. We have made an unspoken pact not to hurry, and unhurried life, it turns out, takes time.
Just as I am beginning to adjust to the new ebb and flow of life in this pandemic, it has moved on from pilfering minutes and hours to stealing whole months, even seasons. The coronavirus has altered the temporal architecture of our world by taking away our man-made benchmarks. While the sun mercifully still shines and daffodils still consent to peek out from the cold earth, the potential of spring feels untapped without the rush of early morning soccer games, spontaneous bike rides to the Terrace, and the blur of end-of-the year banquets and potlucks. And when does summer begin? Without the last day of school, the first day of swim team, and the farmers' market, how will I know it has arrived? Like rubber bumpers along the passage of time, the predictable sports seasons, semesters and work cycles have served to guide me through the course of my year. Now that start-dates and end-dates are entered into the calendar with a giant question mark, I find my mind casting about in vain for a landmark to orient me.
In the absence of signposts to help us mark time, whether the hours of a day or the seasons of the year, we look for other ways to define the narrative arc of our lives. We reach for metaphors, telling ourselves that the coronavirus is not a sprint, but a marathon. It is neither. Whether 200 meters or 26.2 miles, the fixed distance of a race is what determines our pace. But how do we pace ourselves in this COVID-19 race, if we don’t know how long we will be running? Does the race end on May 26? Or when schools re-open in the fall? Maybe it’s not over until we develop a vaccine. No one knows. The safer-at-home order has an expiration date, but the coronavirus does not.
What if the coronavirus “race” turns out to be like the cross-country meet I ran in high school where I misjudged the length of the course? Rounding the bend to the straightaway, I spotted the front-runner within my reach. I turned on the gas to sprint the final 200 meters, pulling into the lead just steps in front of the finish line. I collapsed in a satisfied heap on the other side — only to feel my opponent whoosh past me as she started the final lap. I never finished the race. I told myself my legs wouldn’t carry me. But in reality, it was my mind that was beaten.
What if the finish line we’re targeting turns out to be just the start of another lap? Will we be able to pick ourselves back up and finish the race?
The unknown is a formidable opponent. It wears us down with worry and doubt, making us second-guess our approach to the game: instead of watching Netflix with the family until midnight, I wonder, should I be spearheading a monumental family project, like building a shed or making a documentary? Are we spending quality family time together, or are we wasting it? And then, there is the matter of productivity. Lowering expectations of our kids’ schooling and our own work seems straightforward right now; after all, what choice do we have? But holding the bar at knee-height for long stretches of time will require a set of muscles our society has yet to develop.
Not knowing what kind of race we’re in is exhausting. But we can’t beat uncertainty by trying to outrun it. How long we stay on our feet depends on our ability to run alongside the unknown. If we stop fighting it, perhaps the blank space can teach us a few things — like how much structure our lives really require in order to feel stable and full, and how much work we require in order to thrive and contribute to society. Most importantly, living in limbo reminds us that, for some, uncertainty is not confined to the squares of the calendar or limited to the lifespan of a virus. It is a chronic and isolating condition. Perhaps if we can learn to feel more comfortable with the question marks in our own lives, we can more readily understand and share the burden that uncertainty places on the most vulnerable in our society.
We can emerge from this experience stronger, but we have to travel through uncharted territory to get there. This coronavirus may be novel, but uncertainty is not. It is woven into the fabric of our existence; we’ve just been too distracted by the baroque architecture of our schedules to see it. We are all unsure together. Because in the end, none of us know the precise length of the course — of the coronavirus, or our own.
Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano, Ph.D., is a linguist, writer and Italian instructor at UW Continuing Studies.
