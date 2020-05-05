Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: The length of the course

What if the coronavirus “race” turns out to be like the cross-country meet I ran in high school where I misjudged the length of the course? Rounding the bend to the straightaway, I spotted the front-runner within my reach. I turned on the gas to sprint the final 200 meters, pulling into the lead just steps in front of the finish line. I collapsed in a satisfied heap on the other side — only to feel my opponent whoosh past me as she started the final lap. I never finished the race. I told myself my legs wouldn’t carry me. But in reality, it was my mind that was beaten.

What if the finish line we’re targeting turns out to be just the start of another lap? Will we be able to pick ourselves back up and finish the race?

The unknown is a formidable opponent. It wears us down with worry and doubt, making us second-guess our approach to the game: instead of watching Netflix with the family until midnight, I wonder, should I be spearheading a monumental family project, like building a shed or making a documentary? Are we spending quality family time together, or are we wasting it? And then, there is the matter of productivity. Lowering expectations of our kids’ schooling and our own work seems straightforward right now; after all, what choice do we have? But holding the bar at knee-height for long stretches of time will require a set of muscles our society has yet to develop.