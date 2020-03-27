Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: Let’s stay home for Grandma, but also for her doctors

Just days before Gov. Tony Evers announced he would issue a “safer at home” order, I took a walk to Lake Wingra with my dog. What I saw took my breath away: a group of teenage boys playing Spikeball on the expanse of green, and behind them, a cluster of middle-schoolers shooting hoops on the blacktop. Framed against the tepid March sun, the scene should have been the picture of health and happiness. But not on that day. Four sets of hands spreading germs over the same ball, four bodies standing just two feet apart, exchanging droplets along with their laughter, was the picture of everything we are doing wrong in the era of COVID-19.
Many parents are likely grappling with what “safer at home” means for their kids. After all, children are social creatures, and keeping them apart from one another seems unnatural and almost cruel, for them and for us. In the days and weeks leading up to Evers’ announcement, many parents I know were still allowing their kids to play outside with friends, as long as they maintained six feet between them. But unless we are following our children around with a whistle, the six-feet mandate is a joke.
I’ve also heard parents say they will only let their children play with friends if all kids are healthy: no coughs allowed. But by now we know that an infected person can still transmit the virus during the asymptomatic period. This appears to be especially true of children, some of whom may not show symptoms at all. It turns out the people who are least likely to get critically ill from this virus — our children, thank God — just might be the most likely to pass it on.
And yet, it is not just the spread of coronavirus that we should be worried about. Here’s why: My husband works in health care. He is a pediatric intensive care doctor, who expects to be called upon to care for adult patients with COVID-19, as is currently the case in Northern Italy. His expertise will be needed, as will the expertise and hands of every health care provider. If my husband gets sick with any number of the viruses circulating right now, even a common cold, he must take himself out of the workforce until he no longer has symptoms and until a COVID-19 test comes back negative — which could take a long time.
Recently my husband and another colleague were both out with a particularly virulent case of Influenza A. A third colleague, who had recently traveled to a hot spot, came down with flu-like symptoms and needed to be quarantined and tested for the coronavirus. Due to the backlog in test processing, it took almost a week for her negative test results to come back. During that time, the PICU was short three doctors. Thanks to supportive colleagues and a solid backup plan, patient coverage was not interrupted.
Fast forward to two or three weeks from now. If the ICU is inundated, having three ICU doctors out sick could be a huge problem. Add to that one or two more doctors stuck at home caring for a sick kid or parent, and we now have a gaping hole in medical coverage that could make the difference between life and death. Whether the shortage is due to the coronavirus or to some other garden-variety virus makes little difference from a staffing perspective. But keeping our kids away from other kids so that illnesses don’t spread can make a huge difference.
I commend Gov. Evers’ decision to issue a “safer at home” order. From the scene I witnessed in the park the other day, a government mandate was absolutely necessary. But as we have seen in places like California, where beaches and hiking trails were still overrun despite a shelter-in-place order, it is still largely up to individuals to abide by this order and to make the right decisions. We don’t (yet) need a government form to venture outside like the Italians do, but that does not mean our actions carry any less weight.
I keep my children home, but my efforts to stop the spread of illness is undermined if you don’t keep yours home, too. Kids will pass on their viruses–whether it’s a cold, the flu, or COVID-19–to their parents, and not all parents have the option to stay home from work — especially health care workers. The less infection of any kind we spread, the fewer patients will land in the ICU, and the more medical professionals we will have on hand to care for the patients that do.
The time will come again when the sight of children frolicking together in the park will fill me with joy. But that time is not now. Our children are “safer at home” for sure, but for once, it’s not about them. It’s about the immunocompromised neighbor, the grocer with asthma, the elderly couple down the street. It’s about grandma. But it’s also about the doctors and nurses who are going to take care of grandma if she gets sick. We are going to need them.
Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano, Ph.D., is a linguist, writer and Italian instructor at UW Continuing Studies. She is a mother of three and the wife of a pediatric intensive care doctor at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.
