Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: Going off-duty in the time of the coronavirus

In a crisis, our actions don’t always make sense. What we think is the most normal and obvious way forward can turn out to be, in retrospect, nothing short of absurd. In the midst of this pandemic, activities we considered perfectly ordinary just weeks ago — sending our kids to school, working out at the gym, going to the office — now seem ridiculous and even dangerous. But this shift in perspective doesn’t happen all at once. We are programmed to adhere to our routines, wired to keep marching despite the change in marching orders.
As events have slowly unfolded over the past few weeks, a memory from nearly two decades ago keeps surfacing in my mind. I find myself back in my cramped New York City apartment on a sunny Tuesday morning in September, packing my brown leather bag for work when the phone rings. It’s my husband, calling from St. Vincent’s Hospital in lower Manhattan where he’s a resident. He tells me in an unusually flat voice to turn on the news. I switch on New York 1 just in time to see the second plane hit the World Trade Center. It hits me like a sucker-punch; I can’t breathe. “Don’t go anywhere,” my husband urges. “I’ll touch base when I get a chance.” Then he hangs up.
But I am supposed to teach two classes up in the Bronx. When I call the office at Fordham University to see if classes are cancelled, the administrator responds with clear annoyance: “Why would we cancel classes?” she asks, exasperated.
“Have you seen the news? The planes?” I ask.
“Yes, I know,” she shoots back, “but why would something happening downtown affect anything up here?”
I sling the bag over my shoulder, lock the deadbolt, and sprint across the street where I find the subways a mess. By some miracle I wrangle a car. News that the south tower has collapsed reaches my ears through the fuzzy car radio, in Spanish. I don’t speak Spanish but can understand just enough to glean the announcer’s meaning. It must be a mistake, I think, but my driver’s expression in the rear-view mirror confirms the awful truth. Suddenly every car horn, every siren, and even the plume of smoke from a distant factory feels like a threat. Why didn’t I stay home? I ask my driver to please turn the car around and take me back to my apartment, but he refuses. “Mi hijo…” he explains. My son. “La escuela.” He needs to go straight to his son’s school to pick him up. He pulls the car over right there and drops me off a mile from my destination. He is off duty.
I walk the rest of the way to Fordham University and find the student union packed with kids gathered around televisions in the hall, crying and hugging in eerie silence. I find an administrator — maybe the same one who told me an hour earlier that two planes flying into the World Trade Center had nothing to do with classes being held in the Bronx — and ask her to help me find transportation home. She glances at a young woman huddled in the corner and then fixes her wild eyes on me. She has no patience for me, having spent the last 30 minutes tending to students whose parents and siblings, aunts and uncles, work in the WTC and are now unaccounted for.
I am stricken by my lack of sensitivity. How could I have been so focused on myself when other people’s loved ones were in that tower? Everything is moving too quickly; my mind can’t catch up to the horror that is unfolding.
Later that night, when my husband was finally able to break away from the ER to call me, I recounted my day from the safety of my apartment. I told him about learning of the first tower’s collapse from the car radio, the chaos at Fordham, the hours of train delays and miles of walking to get home. He didn’t realize I had even left. “What were you thinking?” is all he could say.
The only explanation I could offer then, and in the days afterwards, is that I was doing what I had always done. I kept going. Something tragic had happened, but at the time I didn’t see what it had to do with me.
But of course, it had everything to do with me and with all of us. What happened in downtown Manhattan that day affected lives up in the Bronx and all over the country. Our world would never be the same.
In the weeks and months that followed, New Yorkers paused the relentless forward march for once in their lives and turned inward. We made space to grieve and heal. Continuing to do what we had always done was not the right thing to do.
The impact of the coronavirus may not be as sudden and swift as the events of Sept. 11, but our reaction to the crisis nonetheless lags behind. Our minds haven’t completely caught up to our new reality, which is that this pandemic is persistent, pervasive, and likely more patient than we are. Each of our lives has been disrupted: whether we’re health care professionals working on the front lines or small business owners working to stay afloat, whether we’re parents trying to do our jobs from home while educating our kids, or teachers working like mad to make sure parents don’t have to do it all alone. It doesn’t matter whether we’re senior citizens separated from our grandkids or seniors in high school separated our friends, our struggles are real. None of us are immune.
For some people, the damage of this virus will hit even closer to home. I try to remind myself that every person I see through my window — my mail carrier, the elderly neighbors walking their dog, the grocery delivery person — may be like that student in the Bronx whose life was forever changed.
So what will we do in response to this crisis? Will we continue to ride the tide of perpetual motion like we’ve always done, or will we pause to recalibrate our lives? Will we insist on boosting productivity during this imposed time at home — focusing on junk drawers, making the Pinterest-perfect bread, and learning a new language? Or will we use this time to strengthen connections with those we love and learn how to feel comfortable doing less? It’s up to us. But if we choose to simply transfer our nose-to-the-grindstone mentality from the office to our home, we may forfeit the grace and spaciousness we desperately need right now.
Not all of us can switch our cab light off. My physician husband can’t. My grocer and dentist friends can’t. Nor can police officers, sanitation workers, child care providers, or any of the other essential workers who keep us fed and healthy and safe. Some of us need to stay on duty. But for those of us who are off duty, let’s slow down. Let’s pull the car over and choose to tend to the people in our lives rather than the projects. If we focus on clearing away the excess, not from our closets or garages, but from our cluttered priorities, perhaps the necessary work of persevering and healing can get done.
Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano, Ph.D., is a linguist, writer and Italian instructor at UW Continuing Studies.
