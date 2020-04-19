Lisa Reisig Ferrazzano: Going off-duty in the time of the coronavirus

I am stricken by my lack of sensitivity. How could I have been so focused on myself when other people’s loved ones were in that tower? Everything is moving too quickly; my mind can’t catch up to the horror that is unfolding.

Later that night, when my husband was finally able to break away from the ER to call me, I recounted my day from the safety of my apartment. I told him about learning of the first tower’s collapse from the car radio, the chaos at Fordham, the hours of train delays and miles of walking to get home. He didn’t realize I had even left. “What were you thinking?” is all he could say.

The only explanation I could offer then, and in the days afterwards, is that I was doing what I had always done. I kept going. Something tragic had happened, but at the time I didn’t see what it had to do with me.

But of course, it had everything to do with me and with all of us. What happened in downtown Manhattan that day affected lives up in the Bronx and all over the country. Our world would never be the same.

In the weeks and months that followed, New Yorkers paused the relentless forward march for once in their lives and turned inward. We made space to grieve and heal. Continuing to do what we had always done was not the right thing to do.