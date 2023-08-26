As a new school year approaches, I — like most parents, students and teachers throughout our Madison School District — am feeling many different things at once: hopeful, anxious, inspired, grateful, impatient, but most of all, excited.

After all, this is a big year. We are leading with and making a commitment to the theme of “Kids First,” ensuring that their best interests are at the forefront of every single decision we make. We are welcoming our largest class of 4K learners, rolling out a new middle-school literacy curriculum, opening educational spaces for the future, and engaging the public to help select a new superintendent.

These are all examples of that commitment, and we intend to build on it by spending this historic year centering our kids in everything that we do.

We also haven’t lost sight of the fact that this will be the year many of our students learn to read, opening their worlds to new opportunities and experiences. They will make friends, learn to play an instrument and be part of their first team victory. They will get accepted into college and join a trade. Experiences of a lifetime will start very soon throughout the district.

We have so many things to look forward to, big and small, for every family across every school. And our kids are at the heart of it all. The Madison community knows this — it’s why you approved a referendum in 2020 that built a school on the South Side of Madison, prioritized accessibility across the district and transformed our comprehensive high schools to provide new spaces for STEM learning and fine arts.

The Madison School District is fortunate in many regards. Most important, we are supported by a community that embraces public education and shares our vision for the future of Madison schools. We’re also incredibly lucky to have a School Board that recognizes the invaluable contributions that our teachers and staff make — and the sacrifices they’ve made over recent years — on behalf of our children.

This is evidenced by the board’s approval of an unprecedented 8% base wage increase for our employees. This has helped us not only bring new, talented educators to Madison, but also keep the ones we have. Our teachers and staff are right where they belong, and we are privileged to have them in our community.

In an ideal world, our state Legislature would understand, as you do, the importance of properly funding public education. Our kids deserve schools built to support 21st century learning, and our teachers and staff deserve salaries that don’t force them to live paycheck to paycheck.

To support public education is to make an investment in our future. One day, we hope our policymakers will understand. That day can’t come soon enough.

As we prepare to open our doors to all the promise, excitement, opportunity and joy that teaching and learning hold, we ask you to please continue advocating for our schools. Partner with us as we put our kids first. Meet our teachers, speak out, ask questions and have grace. Ask your child who their friends are and what they are reading. Visit the newly remodeled spaces in our schools. Take an active role in your child’s educational experience.

The rewards, for everyone, are extraordinary.