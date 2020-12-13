Lisa Jones-Engel: UW-Madison should shut down monkey research

For 30 years, I worked in and collaborated with scientists at National Primate Research Centers, including those at Wisconsin. My research focused on the transmission of infectious diseases between humans and monkeys, both in the wild and in the lab. While I am disturbed by the PETA investigation, I am not surprised.

In the wild or in the laboratory, primates need comfort, challenge, companionship and control over their own lives to survive. PETA’s investigation of the Wisconsin research center suggests those basic needs are not being met. The caging appears bare. The noise in the rooms sounds deafening. The monotony and loneliness is undeniable. Monkeys are warehoused in windowless rooms in cages, stacked on top of each other. Within this soul-crushing environment, these monkeys aren’t models for human health. Instead, chronic depression, stress, pain, fear and loneliness have distorted the systems in their bodies, rendering the monkeys meaningless as models.

The evidence abounds. Look at Cornelius, an adult male rhesus macaque who has been at the Wisconsin center for years. According to PETA, Cornelius was frequently found hunched over, or with his face pressed against the cage bars in utter dejection. According to a center supervisor in a secretly recorded PETA video, staff are “not supposed to say” that monkeys “look depressed ... but sometimes they just do.”