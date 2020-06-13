Lisa Cestkowski: Take down the Christopher Columbus statue in namesake Wisconsin city

COLUMBUS — It’s time for the city of Columbus to take down the Christopher Columbus statue standing sentinel in the unmowed strip of grass behind the shuttered Shopko Hometown store on the western edge of town.

The fiberglass monument was erected in the city about 30 miles northeast of Madison in the late 1980s by well-meaning people with sincere pride in the city’s namesake. But times have changed, and with it, our understanding of the man who, for generations, our third-grade teachers told us was a conquering hero.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In light of our more nuanced understanding of the man, people have begun looking at the statues that pay homage to him in a new light. And with the wider acknowledgement of systemic racism that has come in the wake of the George Floyd killing at the knee of a white police officer, many are not willing to wait any longer for city or state governments to take action. In the last week alone, protests have targeted similar statues in Boston, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Richmond, Virginia.

Let’s not let our statue be the last Christopher Columbus standing. I implore the Columbus City Council to take action now to remove the local monument.