'Lion King' cops need to get a life -- State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 11, 1995:
Too many people have too much time on their hands.
That’s about the only conclusion to be drawn from a Virginia-based organization’s campaign to get “The Lion King” movie withdrawn from video stores for alleged sexual content and to call attention to naughty images, real or imagined, in other Disney animated films.
The American Life League, a Christian, anti-abortion group, has decided that “The Lion King” is dangerous because Disney’s animators sneaked a sex scene into the movie.
This may come as a surprise to the millions of families who saw the movie and noticed no such scene. But here’s what the Life League says: Fast-forward the video to the scene where Simba, Pumbaa and Timon are lying on their backs, looking at the stars. Simba gets up, goes over to a rock and plops down, raising a cloud of dust. If you tip your head slightly to the left, you can see the letters S-E-X form in the dust as it drifts off the left side of the screen. Each letter dissolves before the next forms.
(Our crack research division tried this and was unable to see it, but then our crack research division killed many brain cells in college while playing the Beatles’ “White Album” backward in vain attempts to hear the secret message “Paul is dead.”) ...
When you work at it, you really can make a mountain out of a mole hill. Here’s hoping you have better things to do.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!