Lindsay Blumer and Stephanie Bloomingdale: Invest more in training as Wisconsin emerges from pandemic

Once upon a time, Wisconsin was a shining beacon for workers’ rights, leading our nation with policies that protected safety, encouraged fair wages and promoted a relationship between employees and employers rooted in shared prosperity.

Unfortunately, over the decades, too many leaders disregarded that proud history in favor of policies that undermined opportunities for workers and the needs of their employers. COVID-19 exposed and accelerated the impact of those policies.

As our state emerges from the pandemic, it’s time to take stock of how we can grow a workforce development model that provides genuine opportunity for all in a 21st century economy.

Recently at the Milwaukee headquarters of Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership | Building Industry Group and Skilled Trades Employment Program (WRTP | BIG STEP), U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh met with workers who have defied odds and overcome barriers to employment. He highlighted the importance of pairing high-quality training with effective workforce development partnerships.

A passionate believer in the president’s blueprint for American prosperity, Secretary Walsh noted that a strong economy is always built on a healthy middle class, and that in turn is most effectively and equitably built by strong unions.