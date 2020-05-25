Linda Frank: On this Memorial Day, let's bring the U.S. back to the high road with Joe Biden

Memorial Day during the COVID-19 pandemic is uniquely poignant. As we honor American soldiers who fought and died to preserve American values such as safety and freedom, the meaning of American values and of safety and freedom in this country is in itself a dilemma.
Millions of us acknowledge and accept that our public health crisis mandates taking precautions for ourselves, our own families and our fellow citizens. Others see this as government infringement on personal rights and liberty. Certainly, the economic ramifications of the pandemic cannot be discounted and the protests of those whose work and business lives have imploded are legitimately based. However, the violent and discriminatory nature of the protests is appalling. Worse is the tacit approval of the actions of these “very good people” by a president of the United States whose own words and deeds since the 2016 campaign have laid the foundation for making inflammatory bias not only fashionable but acceptable.
He is not a mensch, the Yiddish term for a person of honor and integrity.
As Jewish Democrats, we know a mensch when we see one, and that’s why we’re supporting Joe Biden. When he speaks about returning our country’s “soul,” we get it.
We want a return to the American values we believe define our country at its very best: concern for one another, respect for our similarities and our differences, the rule of law, equality of opportunity, justice and the right to vote. We want compassionate, credible and dignified leadership that will comfort and inspire our citizens during periods of both national angst and national triumph. And we want our country to reflect once more the ideals and achievements that have made it, in the words of the prophet Isaiah, a “light unto the nation.”
It was that “light,” signified by the torch in Lady Liberty’s hand, that brought so many of our ancestors — and those of our fellow Americans — to this country. While the proverbial “sidewalks paved in gold” were an exaggeration, the journey to America was a trip worth taking in the face of religious and cultural discrimination that denied opportunity and safety to Jews and so many other groups. Whether it was czarist or Soviet persecution from the late 1880s through 1990 or the Holocaust, Jews carried with them the baggage of scapegoating and violence that we see today when armed Americans bring Nazi and Confederate flags to a city hall or state capitol.
Yet, as distressing and downright frightening as today’s overt anti-Semitism is, it’s not all about us. Our Torah repeatedly emphasizes that, “because we were strangers in the land of Egypt” (indeed in many lands), we have an obligation to be concerned about others who face bias. Not just concerned but actively engaged in tearing it down, whether the targets are African-, Asian-, Muslim- or any other hyphenated Americans or newcomers from repressive countries.
This is why the term “tikkun olam,” repairing the world, has become the slogan for the activism through which we demonstrate our devotion to social justice. As Jewish Democrats, we volunteer hands-on in nonprofit organizations, we send everyday necessities such as soap and feminine hygiene products to the refugee camps on our borders, we donate food, household goods and money. And we advocate in the corridors of power for government action that may or may not benefit us directly but will enhance the lives of others in our communities. True, we sometimes take positions related to the State of Israel, but on this and other issues American Jews think, advocate and vote as individuals. Per the old saying: "two Jews, three opinions.” At least!
We believe Joe Biden and Democratic candidates in Wisconsin value and will re-ignite the America that fosters social justice with new initiatives and the resurrection of effective pre-existing programs. The pandemic will leave in its wake — let’s just pray it leaves — the need for innovation, and intelligent, science-based federal action. It will be a huge challenge. But effective leadership confronts challenge by putting to work credible professionals and rallying citizens around its goals.
Social justice is a big portfolio: health care, public health, education, jobs, housing, climate change, immigration, women’s and LGBT rights — arguably everything that provides and reinforces human safety and security. The pandemic has not only revealed the brokenness of these essential and traditionally routine government concerns but also brutal apathy and functional incompetence. Repairing the world? Our two highest elected leaders won’t even wear a mask visiting a hospital or a mask factory.
It is not just the president and his immediate coterie that defy what we consider the best of American norms. The Republicans in Washington and in Madison have displayed a level of cruelty and intolerance we hope will be swept away by a Biden-led Democratic wave in November.
If we’re serious about honoring our fallen soldiers this Memorial Day, we owe it to their memory and to our future as the country for which they fought to ensure that our highest officials again walk the high road.
Linda Frank, of Milwaukee, is a retired businesswoman, and an advocate and nonprofit leader in Jewish and non-Jewish communities. Frank is a member of the Biden for Wisconsin Leadership Council.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!