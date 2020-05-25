Linda Frank: On this Memorial Day, let's bring the U.S. back to the high road with Joe Biden

It was that “light,” signified by the torch in Lady Liberty’s hand, that brought so many of our ancestors — and those of our fellow Americans — to this country. While the proverbial “sidewalks paved in gold” were an exaggeration, the journey to America was a trip worth taking in the face of religious and cultural discrimination that denied opportunity and safety to Jews and so many other groups. Whether it was czarist or Soviet persecution from the late 1880s through 1990 or the Holocaust, Jews carried with them the baggage of scapegoating and violence that we see today when armed Americans bring Nazi and Confederate flags to a city hall or state capitol.

Yet, as distressing and downright frightening as today’s overt anti-Semitism is, it’s not all about us. Our Torah repeatedly emphasizes that, “because we were strangers in the land of Egypt” (indeed in many lands), we have an obligation to be concerned about others who face bias. Not just concerned but actively engaged in tearing it down, whether the targets are African-, Asian-, Muslim- or any other hyphenated Americans or newcomers from repressive countries.