Let the people have say on streetcars -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 22, 1920:

Probably the streetcar problem, rather than the personal fortunes of candidates, is uppermost in the minds of the people of Madison on the eve of primary day.

The Wisconsin State Journal recognizes the subject of public ownership as debatable, and therefore makes no crusade for the principle. It has no illusions concerning the matter. It recognizes the problems that must be solved under municipal operation of public utility industries. Its interest in the referendum is that people can say what they want, and the officials can proceed without fear or hesitation to execute the majority’s command.

Therefore, we do not appear as crusaders for public acquisition of the streetcar property, but, for ourselves, we have no fear of disaster following public operation. We have faith in the ability of a democracy to run its own business of the public utility type, with reasonable financial skill, and with a distinct advantage to the community in the all-important matter of efficient and adequate service.

However, every citizen of Madison must make the decision for himself, and we feel that the service which we owe the public is a scrupulously accurate presentation of all the facts at our command.