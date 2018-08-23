In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play voice mails from readers reacting to their editorial “Trump is an enemy of the truth." Some callers implored us to "stop whining," while others praised the free press for documenting the president's many inaccurate statements and lies.
OUR VIEW: Rather than fight the facts, president should respect vital role of press
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" -- click the play button above to listen -- features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.