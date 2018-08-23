Try 1 month for 99¢

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play voice mails from readers reacting to their editorial “Trump is an enemy of the truth." Some callers implored us to "stop whining," while others praised the free press for documenting the president's many inaccurate statements and lies. 

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" -- click the play button above to listen -- features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Scott Milfred is editorial page editor for Wisconsin State Journal.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal

