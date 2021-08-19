Let consumers buy directly from carmakers in Wisconsin -- Sen. Dale Kooyenga and Rep. Adam Neylon

The world watched recently as space travel entered a new era. Traveling into space in rockets they financed themselves, billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson ushered in the era of private space travel, a huge step forward made possible by the free market.

Back on Earth, most of our traveling is still done by car, but the kinds of cars we drive and how we buy them is also rapidly evolving. All-electric vehicles (EVs) are quickly becoming more practical for common use and, in turn, more popular. Manufacturers such as Fisker, Rivian, Lordstown, Lucid and Tesla are creating new markets, while familiar models will be offered with all-electric power in the coming years.