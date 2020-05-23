Les Aspin's legacy: Strategist who helped end Cold War

This State Journal editorial ran on
May 22, 1995:
Wisconsin’s Les Aspin will not be remembered as the greatest secretary of defense in U.S. history, for he held that job for only one tempestuous year. But he will be recalled as one of the leading defense strategists of our time — a thinker who helped to bring about the end of the Cold War and to prepare America’s military for a new era.
Aspin, 56, who died Sunday after suffering a stroke a day earlier, had been a force in Wisconsin politics for a quarter-century when President Clinton nominated him to run the defense department in 1992. For 22 years, he represented southern Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, rising to become chairman of the powerful House Armed Services Committee in 1985 as the Cold War was about to take a series of tense and fateful turns.
Once known as a gadfly who would tweak the Pentagon’s nose with announcements about one wasteful program or another, the professorial Aspin rose to become the most respected defense analyst on the Armed Services Committee. ...
Aspin and the Reagan White House didn’t always agree on details or priorities, but they shared a vision that characterized America’s bipartisan Cold War strategy. Aspin knew the Soviet Union and its illegitimate empire in eastern Europe could not be brought down without adhering to the principles of containment and deterrence, and by challenging expansionism on the ground as well as through new military technology.
It cost him some Democratic friends in Wisconsin, where Aspin was once booed at a state Democratic convention. But it won him the respect of those who knew the Soviet empire would implode if the United States and its allies kept up the pressure long enough.
