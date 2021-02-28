Leonard Pitts Jr.: You need to listen to Y before it's too late

You’re not reading this on a smartphone or tablet, are you?

I hope not, for your sake. They say the government can use imperceptible fluctuations in the light to reprogram your brain waves, giving them complete control over your thoughts and actions. You’ll be Joe Biden’s zombie and you won’t even know it.

You think that’s crazy? Shows what you know. You probably think the moon landing was real. You probably think Kennedy was killed by a lone gunman. Heck, you probably think Kennedy was killed. (He was actually a crisis actor.)

If Bill Gates can track your whereabouts by injecting nanobots into your body through a vaccine that supposedly “protects” you from a virus, what makes you think your devices can’t be programmed to program you? If the federal government can paralyze Texas and leave millions in the dark using fake snow and the Green New Deal, anything is possible.

In fact, that should be the motto for our time: “Anything is possible.” So trust no one. Especially not the lamestream media. You really think you’re going to get the truth from NBC, CNN or The “Miami” Herald? Heck, there’s no such thing as Miami!