Weather Alert

...SNOW WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS LINGERING INTO TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING. TOTAL SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL RANGE FROM 2 TO 4 INCHES. SNOWFALL RATES WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES MONDAY EVENING. * WHERE...SHEBOYGAN, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE, AS WELL AS THOSE TRAVELING FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&