Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * TIMING...THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...SLOW TRAVEL. COLD PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN ICE ON ROAD SURFACES, ESPECIALLY TOWARDS CENTRAL WISCONSIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&