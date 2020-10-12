Leonard Pitts Jr.: Trump discourages discussion of race and gender

That may sound good, even noble, but it’s a load of fertilizer in a satin sack. Because the aim — and, as this incident indicates, the effect — of the order is really to discourage discussion of tough and touchy issues of race and gender. No “The Feminine Mystique.” No “Roots.” And no “Malcolm X.”

You have to marvel at the lengths to which this country will go to protect itself — to protect white people — from uncomfortable truths of race. In 2010, Arizona passed a law banning ethnic studies. In 2014, a school board member in Colorado proposed a policy that would wipe out Black history classes. Last year, a Bronx educator was accused of banning Black history. Now, there’s this.

And the reason is obvious. Jesus said, “The truth shall make you free,” but very often where race is concerned, the truth shall make you angry. Or disappointed. Or ashamed. So instead of truth, we are offered a version of history calibrated for the comfort of those white people unsettled by truth, one that does not ask them to look too deeply or question too much.