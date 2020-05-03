Leonard Pitts Jr.: Tomorrow is the place where things get better

In other words, tomorrow is the place where things will get better. Tomorrow is where everything turns out all right. It is in America’s national character to believe that, to build hope on it.

If 2020 is anything like 2017, the last year for which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics are available, more than 47,000 of us will die by suicide. Last month, a 49-year-old doctor named Lorna Breen became one of them. She was, according to family and friends, an outgoing and energetic woman, a lover of salsa and snowboarding, an accomplished cellist, the life of every party, including the one she threw annually on the roof deck of her home in Manhattan. She was also a woman of deep Christian faith and, as such, was likely aware of an admonition from Jesus in the Book of Matthew: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”