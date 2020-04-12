Leonard Pitts Jr.: Sometimes, the faithful make faith a gauntlet

That is, yes, an oldie but goodie. If you’ve spent any time in Christian circles, you’ve probably heard it before. Still, a certain wisdom is in that chestnut that feels appropriate to this moment near Easter in the shadow of a deadly pandemic.

Churches are ordinarily packed on Easter as people come to hear the Good News. Except that this year, many will be watching on tablets and smartphones instead. Churches are closed and silent. Or at least, they are supposed to be.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen churches all over the country defy restrictions on social gatherings. Indeed, governors in a number of states — Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Mississippi among them — have carved out religious exemptions to those bans. CNN asked a woman leaving a service in Ohio if she was concerned about having exposed herself to a deadly pathogen. She said she was not because, “I’m covered in Jesus’ blood.”

Translation: “I have faith in the Lord. He will save me.”

One can almost hear a voice from on high saying, “I sent you social distancing. What more do you want?”