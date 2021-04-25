Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ohio shooting isn't an open-and-shut case

Sorry, but this is not an open-and-shut case.

This is not Tamir Rice, Philando Castile or Walter Scott, unarmed and clearly executed on camera by police. No, the bodycam video of last week’s killing of a 16-year-old black girl named Ma’Khia Bryant tells a more complicated story.

In it, we see Columbus, Ohio, police officer Nicholas Reardon roll up on a melee in full swing. A girl goes sprawling to the pavement as a guy kicks at her. Ma’Khia charges at another girl, knife in hand. That girl is backed up against a car, nowhere to go. Reardon fires four shots.

You could ask why he didn’t choose a nonlethal option. Knowing what we know of how race in this country is constructed, you might even ask whether he would have been as quick to shoot if Ma’Khia had been white, a fair question given how many white boys and men we’ve seen taken peacefully into custody while armed with weapons far more dangerous than knives.

Or, you could say this: Tragic as the loss of that child was, Reardon, with a split-second to decide, likely chose the best from a menu of bad options. And had he not done what he did, another girl — also Black — might have been seriously injured or even killed.

You could, in other words, give him the benefit of the doubt.