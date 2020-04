Leonard Pitts Jr.: Joe Biden is still the best choice this fall -- by far -- despite sex assault accusation

To believe Reade, however, is to raise a difficult question — at least for the political left: What do you do with that belief? What does it change?

Very little, apparently. Biden’s campaign has moved on from her accusations unscathed, picking up endorsements from Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The people who told us to “believe women” when they allege sexual assault have been conspicuously quiet. A Nexis search Thursday for Reade’s name found that it had appeared in U.S. newspapers only 50 times in the previous week — and 12 of those were in The Post and The Times.

Yes, this lack of attention is surely due in part to the bigger story unfolding just now. But it’s hard not to suspect it also reflects a tacit decision to whistle past this particular graveyard. And it says something about these strange and fractured times that this may have been the smartest, and ultimately, even the most moral, choice.