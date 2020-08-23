Leonard Pitts Jr.: How many people would choose whiteness over democracy?

“Caste is the bones, race the skin,” writes Wilkerson. Which is to say, it is the excuse, the justification.

Germany in the 1930s, she reminds us, was a caste system; in fact, the Nazis modeled their oppression of the Jews on America’s Jim Crow laws, which they greatly admired. India still maintains a complex caste system. On a 1959 visit, Martin Luther King was initially “a bit shocked and peeved” to hear himself introduced to a group from the lowest caste as “a fellow untouchable.” It took him some time to recognize the truth in what he’d heard. Like every other “Negro,” he later wrote, “I am an untouchable.”

Wilkerson’s book arrives at a time when it is sorely needed. It’s not just that we are seeing democracy stolen before our eyes, the U.S. Postal Service under assault, polling places closed, voter rolls purged, Donald Trump openly flirting with ignoring election results — not just the fact of it all, but the why of it all. The soul of this nation is being sacrificed to assuage the abject terror felt by too many white people in knowing that people of color will outnumber them in about 20 years.