Leonard Pitts Jr.: George Floyd's death raises an old question: 'How long?'

Colin Kaepernick once knelt — remember that? — in protest of police brutality just like this. Many white people, including the one in the White House, lost their minds over that. Do not expect similar outrage here, much less the reckoning we really need. Yes, Chauvin and three other officers have been fired. That’s not enough. Yes, the FBI is investigating. That’s not enough.

Yes, the officers could be prosecuted. Still not enough.

Indeed, to individuate this to Chauvin or Minneapolis or even policing is to miss the point. It doesn’t matter whether we’re talking police brutality, health care inequality, job discrimination, cross-burning or voter suppression. It doesn’t matter if the video shows a man face down on the street crying for his mother as a cop’s knee presses on his airway or a woman in Central Park weaponizing her whiteness, shrieking to a 911 dispatcher that a black man is attacking her when all he’s done is ask her to put her dog on a leash.