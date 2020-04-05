Leonard Pitts Jr.: Even introverts miss being out in the world

Eventually, I realized it wasn’t just — or even primarily — comics I was missing. No, it was the comics shop — my peeps, my community, a nerdy group bound by the same goofball passions, with whom I spend a few minutes each week kibitzing about nothing very serious. It’s my equivalent of “Cheers,” i.e., the place where everybody knows your name.

Turns out even introverts need a place like that. Ask Susan Cain. She literally wrote the book on introverts. It’s called “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.” In a telephone interview Wednesday, she spoke of how people like us are weathering this period of enforced solitude.

“There are some ways in which this is much easier for me than it would be for an extrovert,” she said, “because I’m a homebody to begin with. I don’t feel the pull to go out every night. ... But it’s not like it’s a picnic for me, either.”

Cain said she’s working on a new book. “All my life, I have always done my writing in cafes which, for me, is a daily joy. To be able to go to the cafe, sit with my latte by a sunny window and feel the energy of friendly people around me, [while I] go into my own world and write. ... It’s just an incredible creative stimulus for me and a deep pleasure. And obviously, that is no longer for the foreseeable future.