Leonard Pitts Jr.: America can still kill itself

Eighteen-year-old Dameon Shepard was playing video games when the mob came to his door. Some were carrying guns.

It must’ve felt like one of those old westerns where the sheriff faces down angry townsfolk demanding the blood of the desperado inside his jail. Or, given that Shepard is black and the more than 15 people at his door were white, it might have recalled one of the thousands of times white mobs came for African-American lives.

But this wasn’t “Gunsmoke,” and it wasn’t history. No, this was 10 p.m. on May 3, in a town about half an hour north of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Allegedly leading the mob was Jordan Kita, a sheriff’s deputy in uniform but off duty and acting in no official capacity. When Shepard tried to close the door on him, he is said to have blocked it with his foot. Shepard’s mother, wakened by the commotion, says she put herself between the mob and her son, but they demanded entry and refused to let her close the door.

It seems a girl was missing, and the mob was looking to question some guy who wasn’t, in fact, Shepard. Eventually, realizing they had the wrong house, they drifted away. Charges have been filed. Kita has been fired.