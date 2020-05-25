Leonard Pitts Jr.: A reminder of how much it took

“Oh beautiful, for heroes proved

In liberating strife

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life.”

— “America The Beautiful,”

by Katharine Lee Bates

And Memorial Day comes around once more.

Gateway to the summer, to beaches, beer and barbecue, yes. But gateway, too, to reminders of all that was given, taken, lost, to make America. And is it fanciful to think maybe the reminder is needed more this year than in many years past? Perhaps. After all, previous generations have needed reminding, too.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

That was true even in October of 1862, when photographer Matthew Brady opened an exhibit at his New York gallery. “The Dead of Antietam” depicted the bodies of American boys who had been killed in a pivotal Civil War battle the month before. It was the first time most Americans had seen with their own eyes the carnage and cost of war. The New York Times was stunned.