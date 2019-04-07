Will Schultz of Lodi is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Will!
His caption about Robert Mueller relaxing after finishing his special counsel report beat out more than 100 other entries. Schultz wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Gary Olson
- of Madison: “Sorry, most of the report will be Barred.”
Sandy Reierson
- of Stoughton: “Looks like the Republicans only read the CliffNotes.”
Jeff Thomas
- of Dodgeville: “If you think you’re disappointed how it ended, just wait two more years.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.