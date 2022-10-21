Lee Nerison: Lift tariffs on imports from China to help Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers

WESTBY -- Nov. 8 is almost here, and all eyes will be on what happens at the ballot box in Wisconsin.

The 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin was determined by less than a single percentage point -- only a slightly smaller margin than the one that gave Tony Evers the keys to the Governor’s Mansion in 2018. And polling shows we’re set to have similarly tight races this fall, this time with the potential to determine the balance of power in both Madison and Washington.

Going into November’s midterms, few issues loom as large in voters’ minds as inflation. Prices remain high for food and other critical items that families need, and more families are living paycheck to paycheck as a result. Naturally, voters are wondering what our elected officials are going to do to help.

That’s why, no matter who wins in November, we need to be able to trust that they will do everything they can to alleviate inflation’s impact on Wisconsin families. And near the top of that list should be working with the Biden administration to eliminate the tariffs that remain in place on imports from China.

Ever since he took office, President Joe Biden has left the tariffs -- which former President Donald Trump put in place in 2018 -- untouched. While they came with promises of being “tough on China,” these tariffs have been an economic disaster. Simply put, these tariffs aren’t tough on China: They hurt American farmers, manufacturers and businesses because they’re the ones paying the cost.

Tariffs are a tax that U.S.-based importers pay when they purchase the goods that they need to run their business. They increase costs of production for industries across the board, and there are often no alternatives for businesses to source those products. Eventually those increased costs of doing business find their way to consumers.

Wisconsin hasn’t been out of the tariffs’ reach. Data shows that trade helps to support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the state, and the tariffs have come with a hefty $2.7 billion price tag since the start of the trade war. What’s worse is that the cost of the tariffs only seems to be climbing, as Wisconsin importers have already paid nearly as much in the less than two years since President Biden took office as they did in the first three years of the trade war under former President Trump.

Some Wisconsin lawmakers have recognized the impact of these tariffs. Congressman Mike Gallagher introduced legislation to limit the impact of Section 232 tariffs and was joined by outgoing Congressman Ron Kind who has addressed trade and advocated for expanding the process to request exclusions from Section 301 tariffs.

For Wisconsin to bounce back fully, though, we need to do more. Farmers, businesses, families, and so many others across the state have been waiting for the end of the trade war, especially with persistent inflation. Whoever we send to Washington after the midterm elections must commit to working with President Biden and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to finally lift the tariffs. That way, we can continue easing inflation pressures for businesses and consumers alike and prime the economy to come back stronger than ever.

Wisconsin voters and candidates have the opportunity to set the tone nationally in this election, and it’s an opportunity we need to take. As uncertainty creeps into more Americans’ households due to inflation, it is time for the tariffs to go.