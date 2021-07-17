Lee Edwards: A free Cuba at last?

At this possible tipping point in Cuba, what should be the U.S. response? President Joe Biden has said he wants to restore America’s moral leadership around the globe. He has been given a golden opportunity to do so next week.

Since 1959, every U.S. president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama has issued a Captive Nations Proclamation, condemning communist tyranny and pledging America’s support of those captive peoples yearning to be free.

It so happens that five communist regimes are still in the world: China, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos — and Cuba. But the White House is said to be thinking of replacing the Captive Nations phrase for “Free and Open Societies Week.”

While such a change would probably please George Soros — whose own vehicles for destabilizing other countries are called “Open Society Foundations” — and other progressives, it would sorely disappoint the brave Cuban dissidents who are standing up to Cuba’s communist rulers.

The bipartisan Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation has got in right, urging Biden to demonstrate the commitment of the United States to promoting liberty and human rights by issuing “a strong 2021 Captive Nations Week proclamation.” All who support freedom should second VOC’s motion.

Edwards is the distinguished fellow in the B. Kenneth Simon Center for Principles and Politics at The Heritage Foundation: heritage.org. His many books include biographies of Ronald Reagan, Barry Goldwater and William F. Buckley Jr.