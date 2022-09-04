Lecker: Teacher Support Network provides schools with needed supplies

Granola bars and jump ropes might not be the first things that come to mind when you think of supplies that schools might need this year.

Yet over the course of a school year, they play a small part in the broader education of students, keeping them nourished and active as they learn and grow.

Last school year, the Teacher Support Network, run by the Madison Public Schools Foundation, paid for 199 boxes of granola bars and 238 jump ropes, along with 16,000 books for kindergarten students, 10,170 pencils and many more items.

In all, the $185,000 allocated to schools from the Teacher Support Network paid for 71,876 items that were distributed to 51 Madison schools and programs.

The Wisconsin State Journal has been a proud partner of the Teacher Support Network for the last several years, promoting the effort and publishing the names of people who donate.

The network raises money each fall and allocates a certain amount of money to eligible schools and programs.

Those schools then decide what they most need, and order it through EZ Office Products, a local business that works with the support network.

Laura Whitmore is community partnerships coordinator for the Madison School District and works in support of the Teacher Support Network. She said this model worked well during the COVID-19 pandemic, when students were attending virtual classes, and continues to make sense today since each school has specific needs for supplies.

In the 2021-22 school year, schools bought 1,944 winter clothing items and thousands of notebooks and whiteboards. They also ordered 134 soccer balls and 150 oil pastels.

Whitmore said the Teacher Support Network doesn’t take the place of important supply drives run by nonprofits and parent groups.

In August, the 100 Black Men organization handed out more than 500 backpacks full of school supplies at an event at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County collected school supplies this year too, as it has for years.

Educators greatly appreciate those efforts, Whitmore said, and the support network is just another tool that can help get students and teachers what they need.

“This supplements and does not supplant those efforts,” she said. Some schools need special supplies that will follow one student from classroom to classroom, while high schools might need winter coats or feminine hygiene products.

Parent-teacher organizations often fill needs for specific schools. But some schools don’t have an organization, and others are so big that they need even more than the PTA can provide, Whitmore said.

“I believe the benefit of donating to this fund and the great efficiency we have worked to create are amazing,” she said.

To donate to the Teacher Support Network, visit go.madison.com/HelpTeachers.