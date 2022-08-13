Lecker: Newsrooms buzz on election night as they bring you results

I’ve always loved the buzz of a newsroom on election night.

The shift always starts with a casual atmosphere and a steady, controlled workflow. Reporters prepare alternate versions of their stories in anticipation of every possible outcome and make sure they know how to reach candidates on deadline. They debate the news of the day as they wait for results to come in. And there’s always pizza.

Photographers visit polling places throughout the day to document voting in action.

As the vote totals begin to roll in, things get serious. Reporters scramble to update readers on the website and social media. Editors monitor national news and keep an eye on the clock so we don’t miss our print deadline.

In typical years, the bulk of the results come in right around our deadline, and there is a frantic, but measured, effort to get as many numbers as we can into the newspaper. Stories are written, edited and placed on a page in a matter of minutes. Most of the time, we can report final results. This year, two races were too close to call by press time. Long after the print deadline, reporters are still updating stories online.

It takes a team of reporters, editors and photographers to make this happen. On Tuesday, more than 15 newsroom staff members worked to update Madison.com and prepare results, news and analysis for the newspaper. That doesn’t include the crew that designs the paper, the national news team who provided election news from other states, and the press workers who delayed printing so we could bring you the latest results.

This year, we have a new feature to help you track the results as they’re reported.

The election tracker, using numbers provided by the Associated Press, can tell you how many votes are counted and who’s winning in each race. You can also hover over a map and see how many votes each candidate won in a specific county.

You can quickly scan through a page of results to see how each race is developing.

Even as we’re still writing stories about the primary results, we’re talking about coverage for the November election.

Campaign ads often stretch the truth when making claims about opponents, or their own records.

And in recent years, false claims about the elections have endured. The State Journal has worked to sort fact from fiction, and we’ll double down on that effort.

For example, staff members dug into the false idea that the 2020 election can be decertified. Reporter Chris Rickert also used voting data to disprove claims by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and GOP special counsel Michael Gableman, who falsely claimed that 100% of the registered voters in nursing homes in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties, as well as Racine County, cast ballots in 2020.

We will expand our efforts to fact-check claims leading up to the November election. We’ll use data and facts to find the truth. And we’ll work hard to explain the election process.

State politics reporters Alexander Shur and Mitchell Schmidt didn’t take a break from talking to the candidates and digging into the issues. Less than 12 hours after they left the office on election night, they were back at it, planning coverage and talking to the primary election winners.

Mitch and Alex cover government and politics day in and day out, and they have the expertise and healthy skepticism to provide important analysis and news coverage from the campaign trail in the days and months leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Above all, our goal remains the same: to provide the community with information they need to make informed choices that will affect Wisconsin.

That’s where you come in. Are there aspects of the election process you don’t understand, or would like to know more about? Have you heard claims or seen ads, and you’re not sure what to believe? What would you like to see us cover more?

Let me know what would help you learn about the candidates, the issues and the process. We’ll work to incorporate the feedback into our coverage plans.

And we’ll continue to help you sort the facts ahead of Nov. 8.