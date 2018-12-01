Try 1 month for 99¢
Chicago convention
This picture appeared in the State Journal on Aug. 30, 1968, showing protesters outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago trying to avoid tear gas by holding wet handkerchiefs to their faces. The man at right wearing a white uniform is described as a "corpsman" who is coming to the aid of the others. 

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 3, 1968:

No one “side” has been vindicated or condemned by the report on the Chicago riots which erupted during the Democratic National Convention.

It is clear Chicago police have been fairly criticized for numerous excesses committed.

It is equally clear that the TV-viewing public was spared from the fantastic provocations which hundreds of organized, violent protesters created. The report includes the obscene epithets and describes the rocks, sticks and even human excrement which was hurled.

On the other hand, it is apparent that police inflicted unwarranted abuse — downright beatings — upon demonstrators as well as bystanders. And the press received deliberate attacks. ...

A Wisconsin State Journal photographer was punched in the stomach trying to do his job. ...

Strict, fair law enforcement does not, of course, mean brutality. But organized protesters who are hellbent on destruction will have to be stopped wherever they decide to attack.

