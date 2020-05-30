Leah Vukmir: Wisconsin Democrats replace #BelieveWomen with #BelieveJoe amid Tara Reade allegations

And of course, this was all amplified by the media — which continuously gave Ford’s allegations wall-to-wall coverage. It was clear that Kavanaugh was as good as guilty in the eyes of CNN, MSNBC and others as #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen echoed on news channels across America.

Fast forward to 2020. It has now been over 400 days since Tara Reade has come forward with serious allegations of sexual assault by Joe Biden when she worked as an aide in his U.S. Senate office. Where are the Democrats’ calls to believe all women now? Where is the wall-to-wall coverage of Reade’s story? Cue the crickets…

The complete silence on the Democrats’ part for Reade has exposed what Republicans have always known. In the hearts and minds of many Democrats, #BelieveAllWomen really means “Believe All Women Who Accuse Republicans.”