Leah Vukmir: Wisconsin Democrats replace #BelieveWomen with #BelieveJoe amid Tara Reade allegations

Two years ago, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. The world watched as Democrats across the country politically assassinated Justice Kavanaugh and an outrage campaign of epic proportions ensued.
Wisconsin Democrats were no exception.
Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers all participated in the crusade against Kavanaugh and demanded everyone believe Ford without hesitation. And, without fail, Rep. Ron Kind did what he does best — he hid from his constituents and remained silent.
Moore said the vote to confirm Kavanaugh was “a vote to silence women across the country who have come forward with their stories of survival,” and Pocan joined in claiming he would “continue to stand with Dr. Ford and all women who have the bravery to speak out.”
Baldwin called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, declaring that “all the facts about serious and credible allegations made by women” must come to light. Evers commended Ford, honoring her “remarkable courage and bravery” for “coming forward and sharing her story.”
Martha Laning, then chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, penned an op-ed in which she claimed she would “continue to support and stand arm in arm with survivors of sexual violence.”
And of course, this was all amplified by the media — which continuously gave Ford’s allegations wall-to-wall coverage. It was clear that Kavanaugh was as good as guilty in the eyes of CNN, MSNBC and others as #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen echoed on news channels across America.
Fast forward to 2020. It has now been over 400 days since Tara Reade has come forward with serious allegations of sexual assault by Joe Biden when she worked as an aide in his U.S. Senate office. Where are the Democrats’ calls to believe all women now? Where is the wall-to-wall coverage of Reade’s story? Cue the crickets…
The complete silence on the Democrats’ part for Reade has exposed what Republicans have always known. In the hearts and minds of many Democrats, #BelieveAllWomen really means “Believe All Women Who Accuse Republicans.”
Not surprisingly, Democrats who were extremely vocal in their support for Ford have offered no words of support or encouragement for Reade, conspicuously remaining silent. Of course, there is an exception to every rule, and that exception was Baldwin. When asked about the allegation, she pointed to Biden’s statement denying the sexual assault and pointed to a New York Times article that she said exonerated Biden. Unfortunately for Baldwin and her chosen presidential candidate, the article did not exonerate him, leaving her hypocrisy front and center. She might as well have tweeted #IBelieveBiden!
The other exception is Kind. Recently, when forced into commenting by a constituent, he called for “full public disclosure to any relevant information.” For once, I agree with Kind —but I hope he comes up with a better answer as more evidence continues to be brought to light, like the 1996 court document in which Reade’s ex-husband corroborates Reade’s claim of sexual harassment by Biden.
The bottom line is that Wisconsinites are finally getting the opportunity to see their Democratic representatives for who they are — a group of fake social justice warriors who only care about destroying Republicans and getting Democrats elected at any cost.
Sexual assault survivors across the Badger State have been shown their stories will only matter if the accused is a Republican. If otherwise, their stories will be dismissed and their credibility will be destroyed. They will be treated just like Reade.
If Democrats actually care about women, they should join Republicans in calling for the release of all files pertaining to Reade’s accusations, including the files at the University of Delaware that Biden’s team reviewed in the spring of 2019.
In her 2018 op-ed, Laning said: “(Senate Democrats) told the nation that what happened to Dr. Ford mattered. They made it clear that one man’s job promotion wasn’t more important than the trauma of women he’d harmed.”
So, I ask Wisconsin Democrats — does the trauma experienced by Tara Reade matter? Or, this time around, does a promotion for Joe Biden trump all?
Leah Vukmir is a Republican former Wisconsin state senator.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!