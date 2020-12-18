Leah Vukmir and Jess Ward: Lawmakers should avoid quick-fix tax schemes that threaten small businesses

As Wisconsin lawmakers gear up for a new session in January, the onerous process of seeking measures to solve budget shortfalls will begin. As they build the fiscal 2021-23 budget, they must avoid implementing any cash grabs or bad policy, either of which would stifle a much needed economic recovery.
A prime example of a misguided policy proposal that has unfortunately gained some traction in other parts of the country is the digital advertising tax. Such a policy would create a digital advertising gross receipts tax imposed on a company's annual gross revenue in the state. Successful companies that already generate sales, corporate and individual income taxes would be taxed again — not on their net profits, but their gross receipts. The tax — a percentage typically determined depending on a company's total global revenues — would define digital advertising to include banner ads, search engine ads, and other ads posted on a website, an application, or within a piece of software.
A digital advertising tax’s unintended consequence could be far worse than the purported revenue gains. Should Wisconsin lawmakers enact a similar proposal, it would undoubtedly hurt small businesses by making it more expensive to reach their potential customers. This would hurt both businesses and consumers at a time when they are already grappling with the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, lawmakers will find themselves combatting legal challenges and costs, given the legal merits of this bill will surely be challenged in court.
Proponents of this digital ad tax scheme erroneously believe they are targeting large out-of-state tech companies, regarded as easy pickings as a means to fill state coffers. In actuality, the burden of these tax proposals fall on small businesses and, ultimately, the consumer. To cover the cost of the tax increase, advertisers will be forced to raise their prices. This will mean that many businesses will choose to discontinue advertising rather than risk losing new customers, limiting their ability to access digital advertising innovation. If, instead, businesses opt to absorb the higher costs, it could force employers to recoup the expense by cutting staff positions or limiting employee hours, benefits, and/or wages. A 2019 Deloitte Taj study of a similarly structured digital ad tax in France found that "approximately 55% of the total tax burden will be borne by consumers, 40% by businesses that use digital platforms, and only 5% by the large internet companies targeted."
If hurting the small business community's livelihoods is not enough of a disincentive, the risk of a trifecta of lawsuits likely to follow should cause lawmakers to hit the pause button. First, imposing a digital advertising tax is a clear violation of the federal Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act (PITFA), signed into law by President Obama in 2016. PITFA prohibits states and localities from assessing taxes on internet access. It also prohibits "discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce." A second legal hurdle involves a likely violation of the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause. Since digital taxes are usually assessed on annual global revenues, larger global advertising providers would incur a higher tax burden than local providers. Finally, the law faces a serious First Amendment challenge because it punitively treats digital commercial speech over other forms of speech.
Digital advertising taxes are fraught with problems. While it may seem like a simple fix, a fiscal cure-all for budget woes, Wisconsin lawmakers should resist the urge to impose another burdensome form of taxation. It will not be the cash cow they envision and will only harm hardworking business owners and the state's residents in the long run. A word to the wise — search for ways to ease the strain on the small business community, as opposed to increasing their financial hardship.
Leah Vukmir is the vice president of state affairs and Jess Ward is the director of state affairs at the National Taxpayers Union, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for taxpayer interests at all levels of government.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!