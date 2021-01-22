Lauro Rodriguez: Give Wisconsin families access to learning options

The coronavirus has led to changes and sacrifices for many over the past year; our family is no exception. Perhaps the hardest of all changes has been navigating how to keep our two daughters learning during the statewide school disruptions. It has become crystal clear to us how important it is for kids to have learning options that work for them, especially in-person learning options during the pandemic. Online learning works for some children, but it is causing many children to fall further and further behind and lose their love of learning.
Before COVID-19 first hit last spring, my daughters — then in kindergarten and eighth grade — did well in school; my elder daughter even made the honor roll on occasion. But distance education quickly sapped their enthusiasm for learning. Both my girls became less motivated in their studies, and my elder daughter became increasingly depressed.
My wife rearranged her work schedule to provide additional assistance to our daughters, but the extra support was not enough. With our family running out of options, we chose to enroll our younger daughter in a private Lutheran school this fall, even as we continue to seek in-person options for our elder child.
Application deadlines meant we missed out on Wisconsin’s opportunity scholarship program to fund tuition at our daughter’s Lutheran school. Paying the tuition ourselves, while a sacrifice, brings real benefits. Our first grader has thrived in her new environment, and has tested above the national average. Attending school, services and kids club at the parish has been transformative, both for her learning and her happiness.
To me and my family, school choice means the freedom to choose a school that is best suited for the needs of my children. It is the peace of mind that my daughters will get a quality education without a bias against our religious beliefs — a school that is aligned with our family’s core values.
I know that other children may have adapted better than my daughters did to distance learning. I also recognize that some parents with different values may not feel comfortable returning their children to the classroom, or may prefer non-religious educational options, including traditional public schools. If such families value and thrive in their current options, I wholeheartedly endorse their choice.
One size doesn’t always fit all — it certainly didn’t for my children. While we were unable to use the opportunity scholarship program this year because of timing and school switches, I am grateful for the program and how it helps give parents like me choices regarding our children’s education. I wish that 100% of educational funding would follow the student, no matter the school the student attends — a change that would ensure the entire educational system is competitive and focused on the best needs of the child.
The week of Jan. 24-30, National School Choice Week, celebrates the students and families who have benefited from school choice. Having gone through a tumultuous 12 months with my daughters, I have seen firsthand the difference that the right learning environment can make in a child’s life and in their academic success. While I always believed in school choice, the coronavirus pandemic has brought its impact into stark relief — as it has for many families nationwide.
Sadly, I know that many other children encountered the same struggles with distance learning that my two daughters faced — and in some cases, families could provide no better option for their children. That fact alone speaks to the need to expand school choice, so that no child gets deprived of a chance for a quality education.
Lauro Rodriguez is a Wisconsin father of two.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.