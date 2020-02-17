Laurel Rice and Marina Maes: Let pharmacists prescribe birth control pills

The Wisconsin Assembly passed Assembly Bill 304 in November. It would improve access to many methods of birth control across the state by allowing pharmacists to prescribe and distribute certain types of hormonal contraceptives.

We want to thank the Assembly for taking up this important women’s health measure.

Contraception access brings great benefits to women, families and society. In the six decades since the pill was approved for use, studies have shown repeatedly that birth control helps reduce unintended pregnancies, lower the risk for maternal mortality and preterm birth, and enable women to pursue educational and career goals.

The birth control methods this bill includes are safe, well studied and highly effective. In addition to preventing unintended pregnancies, the pill and other methods included in this legislation can lower your lifetime risk of uterine and ovarian cancers, and for many women are crucial in improving menstrual symptoms that make daily life more difficult.

It is also important to note that all the methods covered in this bill work by preventing pregnancy. None are abortifacients.