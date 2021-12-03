Laura Williamson: Don't like the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict? What about a Black man defending himself from a racist outside a bar?

Yet public sentiment is rarely lukewarm on current events, and the Rittenhouse trial is no exception. As one article in The Hill observed, Rittenhouse was convicted of murder in the court of public opinion before the trial even started.

Before the verdict, one writer for CNN even went so far as to characterize the trial as a farcical display of white privilege. The writer later remarked on Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense saying:

“It is an inherent threat to our democracy. The actions of white vigilantes, whether in downtown Kenosha, Wisconsin, or at the nation’s capital, have been reimagined in conservative far-right mediascapes as courageous, civic-minded patriotism. ‘I defended myself,’ Rittenhouse claimed during his testimony. If the jury believes these words, Rittenhouse will likely go free. His defense team has also made a motion for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning he couldn’t be retried. If any of that happens, it will be to America’s enduring shame.”

Unfortunately, this heartfelt condemnation is an oversimplification of why Rittenhouse’s trial resulted in an acquittal.

“We all know he’s guilty!” you might say, “Why wouldn’t those jurors just convict him?”