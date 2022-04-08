Laura Simkin: 5 ways to make Madison's schools safer

Thank you, Madison, for your incredible support in the April 5 election for School Board.

Now the hard work begins.

The election results are a clear message that the majority of our community agrees that school safety must be urgently addressed. We know that our students can only focus on learning when they are and feel safe. They deserve safe schools.

My position on school resource officers (SRO) is well documented and has not changed. I believe we should return the SROs to our schools at this time. It was a mistake to remove them without a strong, effective plan already in place to replace the value the SROs brought to each high school.

It would take a majority of the seven-person school board to return SROs, and right now that majority does not exist. The safety of our students cannot wait for that majority to form. That is why I am going to focus on a two-pronged approach: immediate steps that can be taken to increase safety now and which are more likely to have majority board support, and a long-term approach to develop a culture and expectation of safe behavior in our district.

Here are the immediate steps I will advocate for from day one of my tenure on the board:

Our district’s behavior education plans must be reviewed to understand the disconnect between the written plan and its ability to create safe environments in our schools. Then, it should be updated to make it an effective framework for safety in our schools.

We should be hearing from those working directly with our children -- our teachers and principals, our school social workers and aides. What steps can the Madison School Board take now to increase safety in your school?

Let’s look at the structure of our high schools. Changing our lunch periods must be strongly considered. While convenient for schools, it is a recipe for disaster to let out every high school student for lunch at the same time.

Parent groups (such as the one at East High School) have come together to focus on proactively supporting positive student behavior during lunches. As a district, we need to support the volunteer efforts of parents and community members who are stepping up and trying to make a difference now.

Community groups work extensively on meeting children’s basic needs and providing safe spaces for our students after hours. Let’s increase our partnerships with those community groups, strengthening their ability to better serve our students.

The safety of our students and teachers must be addressed now. I need the continued support of parents, families and community members to make our schools safer and more welcoming places.

Thank you again for standing with me during this election, and I look forward to serving you on the School Board. Let’s get to work.

Simkin, a child care professional and mother of an East High School student, was elected to Seat 3 on the Madison School Board on Tuesday with 71% of the vote: laura4mmsd@gmail.com.