Laura Kasten: Burned-out nurses need union voice for quality care at UW Health

I’ve spent my entire career as a registered nurse with UW Health at University Hospital in Madison. I chose to become a nurse, and specifically to work in the Trauma and Life Support Center at UW, because saving the lives of patients facing severe injury and illness is profoundly meaningful.

But nothing could have prepared me for what my fellow nurses and I endured during the pandemic. Compounding the trauma of that experience was a sense of almost total abandonment by those in power at the hospital, and in state and national government.

That’s why nurses are demanding that UW Health recognize our union, so we can solve deep systemic problems exposed by the pandemic, and advocate effectively for ourselves, our patients and our community.

When the pandemic first began, many members of our team who are younger and don’t have any preexisting conditions, including myself, volunteered to care for COVID patients. We watched with horror as patients started pouring into our unit in greater and greater numbers. They were so incredibly sick, and it was heartbreaking to watch them straining for the tiniest breath.