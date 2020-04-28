Latino Consortium for Action: Violations of social distancing rules put Latinx workers at risk

We directly work with the Latinx community, which is the largest non-white racial/ethnic group in Dane County. This community is uniquely vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. Seventy percent are renters, 68% live in multi-unit dwellings, 34% fall below the poverty line, and almost two out of every five work in the service industry in Dane County. Moreover, nearly 50% of Latinx lack healthcare insurance coverage in Wisconsin.

Latinx workers have reported to LCA members that employers are violating the Safer at Home Order, knowingly and unknowingly. Credible reports name worksites that are failing to follow social distancing or sanitizing protocols. In some cases, workers say they have been exposed on job sites to coworkers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the full knowledge of their employers. This has caused panic, distress and anxiety for these workers, their families and the surrounding community. These reports are of great concern to the LCA, the Latinx community, many in community at large, and health care professionals and first responders who are on the front lines battling this pandemic.