Latino Consortium for Action: Violations of social distancing rules put Latinx workers at risk

As you surely know, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has transformed our personal and work lives. It has always been true that the health of our communities is interconnected. Today we see that connection more clearly than at any other time in recent history. This virus is highly contagious and dangerous, and spreads person-to-person quickly and indiscriminately.
On March 24, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued Emergency Order 12, Safer at Home Order, which took effect on “March 25, 2020 and will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 26, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued.” The order seeks to slow the pace of infection by setting health care and social distancing standards for Wisconsin residents, and public and private entities. It also lays out rights and responsibilities of individuals, workers and employers.
The Latino Consortium for Action (LCA) is a group that consists of Latinx organizations in Dane County. Our members include agencies and organizations that conduct and promote economic and workforce development, social and health care services, worker rights, educational access, civic engagement and leadership, and development and redevelopment. LCA has also created a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The fund will prioritize funding emergency relief for our most vulnerable populations: undocumented Latinx workers and small immigrant-owned businesses.
We directly work with the Latinx community, which is the largest non-white racial/ethnic group in Dane County. This community is uniquely vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. Seventy percent are renters, 68% live in multi-unit dwellings, 34% fall below the poverty line, and almost two out of every five work in the service industry in Dane County. Moreover, nearly 50% of Latinx lack healthcare insurance coverage in Wisconsin.
Latinx workers have reported to LCA members that employers are violating the Safer at Home Order, knowingly and unknowingly. Credible reports name worksites that are failing to follow social distancing or sanitizing protocols. In some cases, workers say they have been exposed on job sites to coworkers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the full knowledge of their employers. This has caused panic, distress and anxiety for these workers, their families and the surrounding community. These reports are of great concern to the LCA, the Latinx community, many in community at large, and health care professionals and first responders who are on the front lines battling this pandemic.
We know that most employers have taken on the shared responsibility to ‘flatten the curve’ seriously and, where necessary, are promoting on-the-job social distancing, providing protective gear, allowing for ample time to sanitize, and working with employees to ensure healthy workplaces. We also know that some employers continue to violate the Safer at Home Order, endangering workers and the community at large. Are you one of these? If so, the LCA urges you to learn more about the danger COVID-19 presents to all of us and abide by the Safer at Home Order. Should we learn that an employer continues to violate this order, we will report them to the proper authorities. We will also refer employees who seek advice about legal recourse to agencies and experts that can advise and defend them.
Putting workers in danger is not good for business, the economy, community, or public health.
Latino Consortium for Action
Oscar Mireles, Convenor, Latino Consortium for Action (LCA)
Karen Menendez Coller, Centro Hispano of Dane County
Shiva Bidar, Latino Health Council
Fernando Cano-Espino, Latino Health Council
Dr. Salvador Carranza, Latino Education Council
Jessica Cavasos, Latino Chamber of Commerce
Teresa Dary, Community Activist
Baltazar DeAnda, Orgullo Latinx
Julia Arata-Fratta, Alder, City of Fitchburg
Veronica Figueroa, UNIDOS
Brenda Gonzalez, Latino Health Council
Fabiola Hamdan, Latino Children and Families Network
Armando Ibarra, Voces de la Frontera
Juan Jose Lopez, LaSup Network
Lupita and Luis Monoto, La Movida Radio
Sandy Morales, Big Brothers Big Sisters
Christian Albouras, Latino Chamber of Commerce
Nicole Sandoval, Latino Professional Association
Dr. Patricia Tellez-Giron, Latino Health Council
Resources for Employers
Wisconsin Department of Health Services: COVID-19: Businesses and Employers
Wisconsin Emergency Order 12, Safer at Home Order, April 4, 2020:
“6. Follow DHS and CDC guidelines. When taking any action permitted under this Order, all individuals, organizations, government bodies, and any other permitted group of individuals shall, to the extent possible, follow DHS guidelines located here."
All Essential Businesses and Operations and all businesses performing Minimum Basic Operations shall comply with DHS guidelines for businesses located here.
